* London's blue chip index climbed 106.44 points, or 1.9 percent to 5,874.89, on Monday, recording its biggest daily rise in two months as upbeat manufacturing data from the world's two biggest economies offset uncertainty in Europe.

* Copper held near two-week peaks on Tuesday as the U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data kept investors' upbeat mood mostly intact in slow trading in Asia.

* Brent crude was steady above $125 a barrel on Tuesday after sharp gains in the previous session, supported by fresh signs of a sustained recovery in top oil consumer the United States and the prospect of tighter crude supplies from the North Sea.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND is preparing to make its first dividend payment in four years as the state-backed bank attempts to overcome one of a number of obstacles in its path to reprivatisation, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT wants to replace Katherine Garrett-Cox as manager of the embattled 2.1 billion pound ($3.36 billion) Alliance Trust, The Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE boss Xavier Rolet is set to pass a crucial test of his leadership on Tuesday when shareholders back the takeover of clearing house LCH.Clearnet, his first major deal.

* Big investors in TRINITY MIRROR have hit back at proposed changes to the pay scheme for Sly Bailey, its chief executive, saying that cuts to directors' remuneration packages do not go far enough, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* The UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI for March, due for publication at 0830 GMT, is expected to have risen to 52.40 from 51.80 in February.

* In the United States, new orders for factory goods, due out at 1400 GMT, are forecast to have risen 1.5 percent in February after recording a 1 percent drop in the previous month.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BOND INTL SOFTWARE reports full-year results.

HUNTSWORTH reports full-year results.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE holds an extraordinary shareholder meeting.

NETPLAY TV holds a shareholder general meeting.

RETHINK GROUP reports final full-year results.

VERNALIS reports final full-year results.

