* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points, or 0.3
percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 134.57 points, or 2.3 percent, on
Wednesday at 5,703.77, dragged back by falls in commodity stocks after reduced
prospects for fresh U.S. stimulus and deepening concerns over the euro zone's
debt and growth outlook weighed on risk appetite.
* The Bank of England is set to leave its policy settings on hold on
Thursday as growing evidence of a modest economic recovery reduces the need for
extra monetary stimulus. The central bank will announce its policy decision at
1100 GMT.
* London copper rose on Thursday, regaining ground after its biggest
fall in nearly two months in the prior session, aided by data showing a
sustained growth in top consumer China's services sector which also helped
Shanghai prices come off session lows.
* The seasonally adjusted HSBC China Services Purchasing Managers Index
stood at 53.3 last month, down slightly from February's 53.9, but signalling
healthy growth with the new business sub-index extending an unbroken run of
expansion to 40 months.
* Brent crude futures rose by more than a dollar on Thursday on
growing concerns over Iranian oil supplies being disrupted due to Western
sanctions.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - PetroChina Co Ltd is
talking to Royal Dutch Shell and Hess Corp about shale oil exploration
in Santanghu Basin in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, parent China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said in a company-owned newspaper.
* BHP BILLITON - Australian coal mines owned by BHP Billiton
and Mitsubishi Corp will be hit by a second stoppage
on April 12, with union workers planning to halt work for two days, a union
official said on Thursday.
* TESCO - Some of Tesco's biggest shareholders are calling on the
retailer's newly appointed chairman to address their concerns about the culture
and strategy of the group, which is set to unveil a blueprint for its future in
10 days, The Financial Times said.
* JJB SPORTS - U.S. sporting goods retailer Dick's Sporting Goods
Inc said it agreed to invest 20 million pound ($31.75 million) in
British sportswear retailer JJB Sports.
JJB Sports reported a full-year adjusted pre-tax loss before of 53.9 million
pounds, down 26.5 percent year-on-year, and says economic conditions continue to
make prospects for UK retailers challenging, with group like-for-like sales in
the 9 weeks since the year-end down 5.7 percent.
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - The Canadian-based nickel group
could be on the shopping lists of several acquisitive mining groups including
Rio Tinto, Glencore and China's Sinopec, the Daily Mail's
Market report said, with a price north of 30 Canadian dollars a share mentioned.
* INTERTEK GROUP - The testing equipment firm has acquired ATI, a
provider of asset integrity support services in the U.S. power sector, from its
management shareholders for $16 million (10 million pounds).
* EASYJET - The discount airline's March passenger numbers rose 4.4
percent to 4.629 million, giving a load factor of 88.8 percent, up from 86.9
percent in February.
* HALFORDS GROUP - The bikes to car parts retailer says in a trading
update that it expects to report an underlying group profit before tax of
between 90-93 million pounds for full-year 2012, sees group sales at around 861
million pounds, and currently anticipates a broadly-flat retail gross margin in
full-year 2013.
* VICTREX - The specialty chemicals firm says in a trading update
that its order book for April and new business activity continue to be
encouraging, with group sales volumes for the first half reflecting a strong
recovery in trading in its Victrex polymer solutions business.
* ROBERT WALTERS - The staffing firm says Q1 group net fee income
was up 12 percent to 44.7 million pounds but notes that "there is still a degree
of caution amongst clients and candidates".
*DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS - The group has agreed to acquire the
entire issued share capital of Eurovet Animal Health for 135 million euros
(112.5 million pounds), funded with proceeds of a fully underwritten rights
issue to raise 60 million pounds.
* KEWILL - The group says it expects to report FY revenue and
adjusted operating profit below the consensus of market expectations, with the
group only able to close one of three announced large license deals .
* REDHALL GROUP - The group has warned that its profits in the
second-half will be materially below management expectations.
* Oriel Securities, one of several niche investment banks operating in
Britain's City of London finance district, has poached David Knox from rival JP
Morgan Cazenove to run its equities division.
* The Rothschild banking dynasty is to fully merge its operations in France
and Britain under one holding company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* British industrial output and manufacturing output numbers for February
will be released at 0830 GMT, with month-on-month rises forecast of 0.3 percent
and 0.1 percent respectively.
* Across the Atlantic, the U.S. Challenger layoffs report for March will be
released at 1130 GMT, followed by the latest U.S. weekly initial jobless claims
at 1230 GMT, two more pointers towards the influential March U.S. jobs report,
due on Friday.
