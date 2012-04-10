(adds further company news)

LONDON, April 10 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 47-51 points lower, or down as much as 0.9 percent, according to financial bookmakers, as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 rallied to close up 19.90 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,723.67 on Thursday, having slid to a more than two-month low earlier in the session as investors closed positions ahead of the Easter break.

* British house prices declined at the slowest pace since June 2010 in March, helped by a better economic outlook and buying ahead of the expiry of a stamp duty exemption, a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. data due for release on Tuesday includes February wholesale inventories, at 1400 GMT.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES The miner's full-year iron ore production dropped, zinc edged higher.

* FLYBE GROUP The airline said the business performed in line with expectations in Q4.

* ANGLO AMERICAN said it plans to invest $2 billion this year in its Brazilian iron ore mine Minas-Rio, the company's biggest project globally.

* BP The head of the BP's Russian business is leaving Moscow the year after the British oil major failed to clinch a major Arctic strategic partnership with state-controlled Rosneft, the company said.

* THOMAS COOK The travel group confirmed that it is in advanced talks with lenders to extend financing arrangements as part of a strategic review that could also result in the possible sale and leaseback of some aircraft.

* TESCO Major shareholders in Tesco have called on the world's third-biggest retailer to rethink its strategy and improve its struggling domestic market, the Sunday Times reported, three months after the group issued a shock profit warning.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES The company welcomed the political settlement agreed in Mali, home to two thirds of the miner's production, and said the disruption sparked by a coup had not significantly affected its operations there.

* ASTRAZENECA Some of the firm's biggest investors are calling for a radical shake-up of the drugmaker's board and executive team, including the replacement of David Brennan as CEO, the Financial Times reported.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE International vaccines group GAVI has struck a deal for bulk buying rotavirus shots from Glaxo and Merck which cuts the price by two-thirds and will allow poorer countries access to them at around $5 per course.

* HSBC Europe's biggest lender said it is in talks to sell its South Korean retail banking and wealth management business to Korea Development Bank.

