LONDON, April 10 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 47-51 points lower, or down as much as 0.9 percent, according to
financial bookmakers, as traders return to their desks after a long holiday
* The FTSE 100 rallied to close up 19.90 points, or 0.4 percent, at
* The FTSE 100 rallied to close up 19.90 points, or 0.4 percent, at
5,723.67 on Thursday, having slid to a more than two-month low earlier in the
session as investors closed positions ahead of the Easter break.
* British house prices declined at the slowest pace since June 2010 in
March, helped by a better economic outlook and buying ahead of the expiry of a
stamp duty exemption, a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
showed.
* Across the Atlantic, U.S. data due for release on Tuesday includes
February wholesale inventories, at 1400 GMT.
* VEDANTA RESOURCES The miner's full-year iron ore production
dropped, zinc edged higher.
* FLYBE GROUP The airline said the business performed in line with
expectations in Q4.
* ANGLO AMERICAN said it plans to invest $2 billion this year in its
Brazilian iron ore mine Minas-Rio, the company's biggest project globally.
* BP The head of the BP's Russian business is leaving Moscow the year
after the British oil major failed to clinch a major Arctic strategic
partnership with state-controlled Rosneft, the company said.
* THOMAS COOK The travel group confirmed that it is in advanced
talks with lenders to extend financing arrangements as part of a strategic
review that could also result in the possible sale and leaseback of some
aircraft.
* TESCO Major shareholders in Tesco have called on the world's
third-biggest retailer to rethink its strategy and improve its struggling
domestic market, the Sunday Times reported, three months after the group issued
a shock profit warning.
* RANDGOLD RESOURCES The company welcomed the political settlement
agreed in Mali, home to two thirds of the miner's production, and said the
disruption sparked by a coup had not significantly affected its operations
there.
* ASTRAZENECA Some of the firm's biggest investors are calling for a
radical shake-up of the drugmaker's board and executive team, including the
replacement of David Brennan as CEO, the Financial Times reported.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE International vaccines group GAVI has struck a
deal for bulk buying rotavirus shots from Glaxo and Merck which cuts the
price by two-thirds and will allow poorer countries access to them at around $5
per course.
* HSBC Europe's biggest lender said it is in talks to sell its
South Korean retail banking and wealth management business to Korea Development
Bank.
