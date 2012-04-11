(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 23-24 points, or 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, following a 2-percent dive in the previous session that was its second worst performance this year.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 128.12 points, or 2.2 percent on Tuesday at 5,595.55, led by falls in risk-sensitive miners, oils, and banking stocks, putting itself close to losing all of its gains from an upbeat first quarter.

The UK blue chip index started 2012 at 5,572.28 and reached up to a closing peak of 5,675 on March 14.

* London copper prices rose on Wednesday, regaining some ground after sliding nearly 4 percent in the previous session in a broad-based sell-off some analysts thought may have been overdone with top consumer China's copper imports staying high in March.

* Brent crude held at $120 a barrel on Wednesday, after posting steep losses in the previous session, as a cut in global oil consumption forecast by the EIA and an unexpected surge in U.S. crude stocks reinforced fears demand growth may slow.

* U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa Inc surprised Wall Street with a first-quarter profit after a loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 as global markets improved, especially in the aerospace and automobile sectors. The results, which beat analysts' forecast for a loss, sent the company's stock up 6 percent in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

* BHP BILLITON The global miner said on Wednesday it has approved $708 million in pre commitment funding for the Mad Dog Phase 2 oil project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

* BSKYB The pay TV group has received the backing of Crispin Odey, one of its top shareholders and one of Europe's most influential hedge fund managers, in the wake of last week's high-profile resignation of James Murdoch as chairman.

* UNILEVER Unilever has struck a deal with two of the biggest unions representing its employees to cut pension benefits after a seven-month stand-off with workers that saw the Anglo-Dutch multinational suffer its first nationwide strikes, the Financial Times said.

* LOGICA Top management turned down bonuses worth nearly 1 million pounds under pressure from shareholders after a year in which the UK-based IT services company lost a third of its value and announced 1,300 redundancies, the Financial Times said.

* WS ATKINS The support services group anticipates reporting results for the year ended 31 March 2012 in line with market expectations, and expects to deliver further earnings growth in the year ahead.

* MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL Recruitment firm's first-quarter group gross profit rose 6.9 percent to 136.0 million pounds, and it expects to deliver growth over the long-term, although it sees continued weakness in the banking sector.

* DUNELM GROUP Trading conditions remain challenging through the third quarter and the retailer's gross margin increased by approximately 30 basis points compared with the third quarter of the previous year, with total sales growth of 10.7 percent in the 13 week period.

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS The technology firm said its total revenues in the first quarter of 2012 were $24.9 million, slightly ahead of plan, and it is on track to achieve its strategic, operating and financial targets for the full year, with the group remaining cautiously optimistic regarding outlook for both divisions in the medium term.

* OXFORD INSTRUMENTS The firm said it continues to make good progress in line with its "14 cubed" objectives, and it expects its adjusted profit before tax for the year to March to be at the upper-end of expectations.

* PORVAIR The firm said in a trading update that its revenues are around 12 percent ahead of the same period in the prior year, with profit before tax ahead of management's expectations.

* The British Retail Consortium said like-for-like retail sales in March increased by an annual 1.3 percent in value terms, easily beating economists' forecasts for stagnant sales, and marking an improvement on the 0.3 percent drop recorded in February.

* The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), which represents recruitment agencies, said its survey conducted together with consultancy KPMG showed the number of vacancies in Britain rose in March at the fastest pace since last July.

* Across the Atlantic, March U.S. import and export prices will be released at 1230 GMT, with March's Federal Budget and the latest Federal Reserve Beige Book both to be published after the London close at 1800 GMT.

* Ex-dividend considerations will knock 1.31 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with BG Group and IMI both trading wiithout their payout attractions.

