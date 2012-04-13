LONDON April 13 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down as much as 4 points, or 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index hit a one-week closing high on Thursday, finishing 75.72 points, or 1.3 percent, higher at 5,710.46 points, as mining stocks jumped on market talk that China, the world's biggest metals consumer, could report strong economic growth numbers.

* Data, however, showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in almost three years in the quarter, with a weaker-than-expected reading fuelling worries that a five-quarter long slide has not bottomed and that more policy action would be needed to halt it.

The annual rate of GDP growth in the first quarter slowed to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, against the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: ANGEL BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS holds an extraordinary general meeting. NORCON issues its final results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Written by David Brett)