* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2-4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating after strong gains in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 100.67 points, or 1.8 percent on Tuesday at 5,766.95, just below the level at which it started April and after a roller-coaster ride so far this month, led by strength in banking issues as euro zone debt exposure concerns eased following a well-covered Spanish bill auction.

* Brent crude futures held steady above $118 on Wednesday as concerns on the euro zone crisis eased after a successful Spanish debt auction and with a better growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund.

* Copper prices rose in Asian trade on Wednesday, higher with equities on news that South Korea's central bank will buy $300 million in Chinese stocks over the next three months.

* BHP BILLITON The global miner on Wednesday posted sharp drops in iron ore and coal production - key revenue earners for the world's biggest mining house - for the first quarter of 2012 due to bad weather and labour unrest.

* BP The oil firm is looking closely at a project to revive Iraq's northern Kirkuk oilfield, industry sources said on Tuesday, as Baghdad aims to strengthen its position in a dispute with semi-autonomous Kurdistan over ownership of northern Iraqi fields.

* RSA INSURANCE the British insurer is seeking smallish acquisitions to drive growth outside its home market in Britain, but will not make a big, multibillion-dollar splash, the company's chief executive Simon Lee told Reuters on Tuesday.

* UNILEVER The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group will have invested $500 million and built a new factory once a five-year investment plan ends in 2015, Mexican president Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday.

* C&W WORLDWIDE Tata Communications Ltd has secured bank financing ahead of an April 19 deadline to decide whether to make a bid for London-listed Cable & Wireless Worldwide, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Wednesday.

* PANMURE GORDON The UK stockbroker will on Wednesday announce the appointment of Philip Wale, currently head of rival Seymour Pierce, as its new chief executive, The Financial Times said.

* The Bank of Canada and the Bank of England on Tuesday dismissed as inaccurate a Financial Times report that said Canadian Governor Mark Carney had been approached as a possible candidate to take over as head of Britain's central bank.

* Minutes from the April Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting will be published at 0830 GMT, with all its nine members expected to have voted to maintain UK interest rates at record low levels. An outcome of 7-2 is expected for the vote on any change to the central bank's quantitative easing programme, also unchanged from the previous month. For a preview, click on

* Britain's latest jobs report will also be unveiled at 0830 GMT, with March claimant count unemployment seen up 7,200, after also rising 7,200 in February, and the ILO unemployment rate seen unchanged at 8.4 percent in February.

* Across the Atlantic, only the latest weekly U.S. mortgage and refinancing indexes will be released on Wednesday, at 1100 GMT.

* Ex-dividend considerations will knock 9.10 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Aggreko, BAE Systems, Capita, Kazakhmys, Legal & General (LGEN.L>, Old Mutual - including a special dividend - Petrofac, Resolution, Smith & Nephew, and Tullow Oil all trading without their payout attractions.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TESCO posts full-year results.

For a preview, click on

FRESNILLO issues a trading update.

GKN issues a first-quarter trading update.

BUNZL issues a trading update.

HOCHSCHILD MINING issues a first-quarter output statement.

COMPUTACENTER issues a trading update.

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR issues a trading update.

INTL PERSONAL FINANCE issues a first-quarter trading update.

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM issues an AGM trading update.

HUNTING issues an AGM trading update

SPEEDY HIRE issues a trading update.

SPIRIT PUB CO reports first-half results.

DRAX GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

DIALIGHT holds its annual general meeting.

ZENERGY POWER holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Catherine Evans)