* Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index opening up 11-12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, recovering after falls in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 21.66 points, or 0.4 percent, on Wednesday at 5,745.29, as weakness in banking stocks countered gains in the mining sector as nerves over euro zone debt re-emerged ahead of a key Spanish bond auction on Thursday.

* Spain will auction two- and 10-year bonds later on Thursday, after drawing stronger-than-expected demand for shorter-dated debts on Tuesday. Its 10-year government bond yield shot above 6 percent earlier this week, raising fears that it would not be able to manage its public financing and would have to turn to an international bailout

* London copper futures eased on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of the key bond auction in Spain amid growing worries the euro zone debt crisis is resurfacing, worsening the outlook for global raw material demand.

* Brent crude futures held above $118 on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Spanish bond auction, with renewed fears of a euro zone debt crisis keeping a lid on oil demand.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The oil major is assessing projects that could be worth around $4 billion to boost oil production in Nigeria and cut flaring of associated natural gas, Chief Executive Peter Voser said in comments published on the company's website.

* BP The oil firm has reached settlements to resolve billions of dollars of claims from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, and asked a U.S. judge for a long delay in any trial over remaining disputes stemming from the disaster.

* C&W WORLDWIDE Tata Communications said on Wednesday it would not make a bid for C&W Worldwide, opening the door for a possible offer from Vodafone for the company, with the deadline for its bid due at 1600 GMT on Thursday.

* C&W COMMUNICATIONS The telecoms firm is likely to cut its dividend when it releases its full-year results next month, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

* No important British economic data will be released on Thursday, so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims due at 1230 GMT, and March existing home sales, March lead indicators, and the April Philly Fed index all due at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANGLO AMERICAN holds its annual general meeting.

RIO TINTO holds its annual general meeting.

SABMILLER issues a trading update.

HAMMERSON issues a first-quarter trading update.

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN issues a trading update.

AMEC holds its annual general meeting.

AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD posts first-quarter results.

INTERNATIONAL POWER issues a trading update.

LADBROKES issues a first-quarter trading update.

PERSIMMON issues an AGM trading update.

WH SMITH reports first-half results.

DEBENHAMS unveils first-half results.

DEVRO issues an AGM trading update.

STHREE holds its annual general meeting.

E2V TECHNOLOGIES issues a trading update.

HYDRODEC GROUP reveals full-year results.

INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS delivers full-year results.

LAVENDON GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.

RANDALL AND QUILTER Reports full-year results.

LSL PROPERTY SERVICES holds its annual general meeting.

MANAGEMENT CONSULTING GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

STERLING ENERGY holds its annual general meeting.

ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

H & T GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

