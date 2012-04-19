* Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index opening up 11-12
points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, recovering after falls in the previous
session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 21.66 points, or 0.4 percent, on
Wednesday at 5,745.29, as weakness in banking stocks countered gains in the
mining sector as nerves over euro zone debt re-emerged ahead of a key Spanish
bond auction on Thursday.
* Spain will auction two- and 10-year bonds later on Thursday, after drawing
stronger-than-expected demand for shorter-dated debts on Tuesday. Its 10-year
government bond yield shot above 6 percent earlier this week, raising fears that
it would not be able to manage its public financing and would have to turn to an
international bailout
* London copper futures eased on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of
the key bond auction in Spain amid growing worries the euro zone debt crisis is
resurfacing, worsening the outlook for global raw material demand.
* Brent crude futures held above $118 on Thursday as investors
remained cautious ahead of the Spanish bond auction, with renewed fears of a
euro zone debt crisis keeping a lid on oil demand.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The oil major is assessing projects that could
be worth around $4 billion to boost oil production in Nigeria and cut flaring of
associated natural gas, Chief Executive Peter Voser said in comments published
on the company's website.
* BP The oil firm has reached settlements to resolve billions of
dollars of claims from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, and asked a U.S. judge
for a long delay in any trial over remaining disputes stemming from the
disaster.
* C&W WORLDWIDE Tata Communications said on Wednesday it
would not make a bid for C&W Worldwide, opening the door for a possible offer
from Vodafone for the company, with the deadline for its bid due at 1600
GMT on Thursday.
* C&W COMMUNICATIONS The telecoms firm is likely to cut its dividend
when it releases its full-year results next month, the Financial Times said on
Thursday.
* No important British economic data will be released on Thursday, so
investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with the latest U.S. weekly
jobless claims due at 1230 GMT, and March existing home sales, March lead
indicators, and the April Philly Fed index all due at 1400 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANGLO AMERICAN holds its annual general meeting.
RIO TINTO holds its annual general meeting.
SABMILLER issues a trading update.
HAMMERSON issues a first-quarter trading update.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN issues a trading update.
AMEC holds its annual general meeting.
AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD posts first-quarter results.
INTERNATIONAL POWER issues a trading update.
LADBROKES issues a first-quarter trading update.
PERSIMMON issues an AGM trading update.
WH SMITH reports first-half results.
DEBENHAMS unveils first-half results.
DEVRO issues an AGM trading update.
STHREE holds its annual general meeting.
E2V TECHNOLOGIES issues a trading update.
HYDRODEC GROUP reveals full-year results.
INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS delivers full-year results.
LAVENDON GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.
RANDALL AND QUILTER Reports full-year results.
LSL PROPERTY SERVICES holds its annual general meeting.
MANAGEMENT CONSULTING GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
STERLING ENERGY holds its annual general meeting.
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
H & T GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
