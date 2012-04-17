(ADDS COMPANY NEWS)

LONDON April 17 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 14.49 points, or 0.3 percent higher at 5,666.28 on Monday, helped by narrow gains from defensive stocks and after positive U.S. retail sales data, although rising debt yields for Spain kept banks on the backfoot.

* On the macro-economic data front on Tuesday, UK inflation data is due out at 0830 GMT, while in the U.S. housing data is scheduled for release at 1230 GMT and industrial output figures due at 1315 GMT.

* METALS: London copper stayed below $8,000 a tonne for a third day running on Tuesday as investors worried about the outlook for global demand, with Spain's surging borrowing cost threatening to spark a new phase in the euro zone debt crisis.

* PRECIOUS METALS: Gold hovered above the key support level at $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, off a one-week low hit in the previous session, as investors watched the Spanish debt market with growing worries about a new phase of the debt crisis in Europe.

* OIL: Brent crude slipped to $118 on Tuesday, continuing its steep decline from the previous session, as Spain's debt woes reignited growth concerns and threatened to derail the global economic outlook.

* COMMODITIES: Hedge funds are cutting their exposure to commodities at an accelerated pace as concerns mount that slowing growth in China will depress demand, The Daily Telegraph said.

* SUPERMARKETS: Supermarkets have cornered almost half the petrol and diesel fuel market in a shake-up that has led to renewed calls for an Office of Fair Trading inquiry into unfair trading practices, according to The Telegraph.

* SPANISH DEBT: Spain's central government may intervene in regional finances in return for financing help as soon as next month if they do not meet the tough line needed to help allay fears over the country's debt.

* CHINA: China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday it was confident of achieving its targeted rate of growth in international trade in 2012 and that the second quarter would prove stronger than the first quarter.

* INDIA: India's central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to flagging economic growth but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts.

* CHILE: A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Chile's port of Valparaiso early on Tuesday, shaking buildings as far away as the capital Santiago.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 10 percent drop in attributable iron ore production in the first quarter, citing a series of weather-related disruptions to ports and mines in Australia.

* BP: A federal judge has given BP Plc and lawyers for individuals and businesses who claimed they were harmed by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill more time to file details of their proposed settlements.

* BURBERRY : Luxury goods group Burberry said second-half revenue rose 18 percent to 1.03 billion pounds with 12 percent growth in comparable store sales, and sees mid single-digit percent growth in wholesale revenue for first-half 2012/13.

MARKS & SPENCER : In a fourth-quarter trading update, the British high street retailer said group sale were up 0.8 percent, however missing forecasts. The firm said it is confident of delivering full-year profit inline with expectations, despite challenging near-term trading conditions.

* EROS : The Film entertainment company announces a 1 for 3 share consolidation prior to its de-listing from the AIM market and its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

* DAILY MAIL : The firm keeps its outlook, and says operating profits and profit before tax for the first half of the year are expected to be lower than in 2011.

* DAIRY CREST : The group proposes the closure of two of its dairies, but said the loss of its Tesco contract will not impact the firm's profitability.

* AFREN : The oil explorer annonces a major discovery in Kurdistan.

* SEPURA : The digital radio maker sees full-year profit beating view.

* NCC Group : The firm says 10-month revenues were up 25 percent year-on-year and it is on course to deliver strong levels of growth and profitability.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Written by David Brett; editing by Ron Askew)