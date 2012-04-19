(Adds further company news)

* Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index opening up 11-12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, recovering after falls in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 21.66 points, or 0.4 percent, on Wednesday at 5,745.29, as weakness in banking stocks countered gains in the mining sector as nerves over euro zone debt re-emerged ahead of a key Spanish bond auction on Thursday.

* Spain will auction two- and 10-year bonds later on Thursday, after drawing stronger-than-expected demand for shorter-dated debts on Tuesday. Its 10-year government bond yield shot above 6 percent earlier this week, raising fears that it would not be able to manage its public financing and would have to turn to an international bailout

* London copper futures eased on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of the key bond auction in Spain amid growing worries the euro zone debt crisis is resurfacing, worsening the outlook for global raw material demand.

* Brent crude futures held above $118 on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Spanish bond auction, with renewed fears of a euro zone debt crisis keeping a lid on oil demand.

* ANGLO AMERICAN The miner said Q1 iron ore production increased by 17% to 11.7 million tonnes, with Q1 copper production increased by 21% to 168,400 tonnes .

* SABMILLER The global brewer saw a 3 percent rise in underlying beer volumes in the first three months of 2012 as growth in the emerging markets of Latin America, Africa and Asia offset declines in Europe and North America.

* INTERNATIONAL POWER The power generator reported quarterly revenue or 4.26 billion euros, and said its portfolio of assets has continued to perform well, in line with its expectations and it remains confident of delivering further growth in 2012 driven by full-year contributions from new plants that became operational in late 2011, as well as new capacity.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN The British investment manager has brushed off investor jitters about the parlous state of Europe's economy with a 1 billion pounds net inflow of new funds from clients in the first three months of 2012.

* IAG The Office of Fair Trade (OFT) has fined British Airways 58.5 million pounds over complaints the airline and its rival Virgin Atlantic engaged in anti-competitive practices in pricing of passenger fuel surcharges.

* PERSIMMON The housebuilder said the spring selling season is continuing to outperform the previous year, with visitor levels to its sites over the first fifteen weeks around 10 percent higher, while its order book for the current year is 1.24 billion pounds, 9 percent ahead of the position at the same point last .

* DEBENHAMS The department store chain beat market expectations by posting broadly flat first-half profit and said it was "comfortable" about meeting targets for the second half, when trade will be impacted by the Diamond Jubilee and Olympics.

* WH SMITH The retailer reported first-half pretax profit of 66 million pounds, up from 64 million pounds year ago, hiked its interim dividend by 15 percent to 8.3 pence per share, and said it expects the trading environment to be challenging, although it saw opportunities for growth in the UK and internationally .

* JUPITER The fund management group reported 55 million pounds of new money into its mutual funds business in the first three months of the year as rallying stock markets encouraged investors to make a small and tentative return to funds.

* SVG CAPITAL The private equity company, which puts much of its capital into buyout firm Permira, said the tough economic climate meant the timing of any future payouts to its investors was difficult to predict.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The oil major is assessing projects that could be worth around $4 billion to boost oil production in Nigeria and cut flaring of associated natural gas, Chief Executive Peter Voser said in comments published on the company's website.

* BP The oil firm has reached settlements to resolve billions of dollars of claims from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, and asked a U.S. judge for a long delay in any trial over remaining disputes stemming from the disaster.

* C&W WORLDWIDE Tata Communications said on Wednesday it would not make a bid for C&W Worldwide, opening the door for a possible offer from Vodafone for the company, with the deadline for its bid due at 1600 GMT on Thursday.

* C&W COMMUNICATIONS The telecoms firm is likely to cut its dividend when it releases its full-year results next month, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

* No major British economic data will be released on Thursday, so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims due at 1230 GMT, and March existing home sales, March lead indicators, and the April Philly Fed index all due at 1400 GMT.

