* Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index opening up 11-12
points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, recovering after falls in the previous
session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 21.66 points, or 0.4 percent, on
Wednesday at 5,745.29, as weakness in banking stocks countered gains in the
mining sector as nerves over euro zone debt re-emerged ahead of a key Spanish
bond auction on Thursday.
* Spain will auction two- and 10-year bonds later on Thursday, after drawing
stronger-than-expected demand for shorter-dated debts on Tuesday. Its 10-year
government bond yield shot above 6 percent earlier this week, raising fears that
it would not be able to manage its public financing and would have to turn to an
international bailout
* London copper futures eased on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of
the key bond auction in Spain amid growing worries the euro zone debt crisis is
resurfacing, worsening the outlook for global raw material demand.
* Brent crude futures held above $118 on Thursday as investors
remained cautious ahead of the Spanish bond auction, with renewed fears of a
euro zone debt crisis keeping a lid on oil demand.
* ANGLO AMERICAN The miner said Q1 iron ore production increased by
17% to 11.7 million tonnes, with Q1 copper production increased by 21% to
168,400 tonnes .
* SABMILLER The global brewer saw a 3 percent rise in underlying
beer volumes in the first three months of 2012 as growth in the emerging markets
of Latin America, Africa and Asia offset declines in Europe and North America.
* INTERNATIONAL POWER The power generator reported quarterly revenue
or 4.26 billion euros, and said its portfolio of assets has continued to perform
well, in line with its expectations and it remains confident of delivering
further growth in 2012 driven by full-year contributions from new plants that
became operational in late 2011, as well as new capacity.
* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN The British investment manager has brushed
off investor jitters about the parlous state of Europe's economy with a 1
billion pounds net inflow of new funds from clients in the first three months of
2012.
* IAG The Office of Fair Trade (OFT) has fined British Airways 58.5
million pounds over complaints the airline and its rival Virgin Atlantic engaged
in anti-competitive practices in pricing of passenger fuel surcharges.
* PERSIMMON The housebuilder said the spring selling season is
continuing to outperform the previous year, with visitor levels to its sites
over the first fifteen weeks around 10 percent higher, while its order book for
the current year is 1.24 billion pounds, 9 percent ahead of the position at the
same point last .
* DEBENHAMS The department store chain beat market expectations by
posting broadly flat first-half profit and said it was "comfortable" about
meeting targets for the second half, when trade will be impacted by the Diamond
Jubilee and Olympics.
* WH SMITH The retailer reported first-half pretax profit of 66
million pounds, up from 64 million pounds year ago, hiked its interim dividend
by 15 percent to 8.3 pence per share, and said it expects the trading
environment to be challenging, although it saw opportunities for growth in the
UK and internationally .
* JUPITER The fund management group reported 55 million pounds of
new money into its mutual funds business in the first three months of the year
as rallying stock markets encouraged investors to make a small and tentative
return to funds.
* SVG CAPITAL The private equity company, which puts much of its
capital into buyout firm Permira, said the tough economic climate meant the
timing of any future payouts to its investors was difficult to predict.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The oil major is assessing projects that could
be worth around $4 billion to boost oil production in Nigeria and cut flaring of
associated natural gas, Chief Executive Peter Voser said in comments published
on the company's website.
* BP The oil firm has reached settlements to resolve billions of
dollars of claims from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, and asked a U.S. judge
for a long delay in any trial over remaining disputes stemming from the
disaster.
* C&W WORLDWIDE Tata Communications said on Wednesday it
would not make a bid for C&W Worldwide, opening the door for a possible offer
from Vodafone for the company, with the deadline for its bid due at 1600
GMT on Thursday.
* C&W COMMUNICATIONS The telecoms firm is likely to cut its dividend
when it releases its full-year results next month, the Financial Times said on
Thursday.
* No major British economic data will be released on Thursday, so investors
will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with the latest U.S. weekly jobless
claims due at 1230 GMT, and March existing home sales, March lead indicators,
and the April Philly Fed index all due at 1400 GMT.
