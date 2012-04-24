LONDON, April 24 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15-19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, bouncing after sharp falls in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 106.58 points, or 1.9 percent on Monday at 5,665.57, surrendering almost all of last week's gains, led by falls in heavyweight commodity and banking stocks as political uncertainty and disappointing economic data revived concerns over the euro zone debt situation.

* Copper was largely flat on Tuesday as political uncertainty and lacklustre economic data in Europe kept investors on the sidelines waiting for clearer price signals in a market dulled by China's high stockpiles and weaker than expected demand.

* Brent crude held steady under $119 a barrel on Tuesday as fears over the health of the euro zone economies and political uncertainty countered worries over a production stoppage in the North Sea and potential supply disruptions from Iran.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The Co-operative Group remains in active talks with British lender Lloyds over the mutual's plan to buy 632 branches, Bob Newton, a non-executive director of the Co-op's banking division told Reuters.

* VODAFONE, C&W WORLDWIDE The British mobile operator's deal to buy C&W Worldwide (CWW) for an agreed 1.04 billion pounds hit a hurdle on Monday when CWW's top shareholder, Investment firm Orbis, which owns 19 percent of the group, declined to back a bid it considered too low.

* GLENCORE A takeover of Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc, by Glencore International should close by the end of July if it receives the required approvals, Viterra said on Monday.

* BP Shrimp processors have asked a federal judge to delay preliminary approval of BP's proposed settlement of economic damage claims from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, arguing that it is unfair to parts of the shrimp industry.

* Former BSkyB chairman James Murdoch will be quizzed on Tuesday about his closeness to British political leaders, as a public inquiry prompted by the phone-hacking scandal at his father's newspaper empire delves into the relationship between politicians and the media.

* The recently retired head of Britain's civil service, Gus O'Donnell, said on Monday that he was considering whether to apply to be the next governor of the Bank of England when Mervyn King's term expires in June next year.

* The latest figures on Britain's public sector net borrowing will be released at 0830 GMT on Tuesday, with March's PSNB forecast at 14.40 billion pounds, down from 15.104 billion in the previous month.

* Across the Atlantic, April's U.S. consumer confidence index, March new home sales data and February's FHFA home price index will all be released at 1400 GMT, together with the Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing index for April.

* The main focus will be on the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) which kicks off its latest two-day meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement on interest rates and any possible fresh liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve due at 1630 GMT on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ARM HOLDINGS delivers first-quarter results.

REED ELSEVIER issues a trading update.

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS reports first-half results.

BBA AVIATION issues a first-quarter trading update.

CARRS MILLING INDUSTRIES posts first-half results.

CARPETRIGHT issues a trading update.

SMITHS NEWS reveals first-half results.

SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP unveils full-year results.

FILTRONA issues a first-quarter trading update.

HIGHLAND GOLD MINING posts full-year results.

LIDCO GROUP reports full-year results.

NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS reports first-half results.

NETPLAY TV unveils full-year results.

PETROCELTIC INTERNATIONAL posts full-year results.

FIDESSA GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

ERUMA holds its annual general meeting.

LAW DEBENTURE CORP holds its annual general meeting.

MICROGEN holds its annual general meeting.

MODERN WATER holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

