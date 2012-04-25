* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening unchanged to up 2 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 43.92 points, or 0.8 percent on Tuesday at 5,709.49, recovering around half of Monday's 1.8 percent drop.

* British first-quarter preliminary GDP data, due to be released at 0830 GMT, is expected to show the country close to - if not in - its second recession since the financial crisis started, with most economists polled by Reuters thinking Britain will scrape through with gross domestic product growth of 0.1 percent or slightly more in the first three months of this year.

* U.S. March durable goods orders will be released at 1230 GMT but the main focus will be on the latest pronoucements from the U.S. Federal Reserve following the FOMC's latest 2-day meeting, with an announcement on interest rates and liquidity injections due after the London markets' close at 1630 GMT.

* Brent crude stayed above $118 a barrel on Wednesday as investors marked time ahead of the outcome of the policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with some investors hoping to hear hints of further monetary easing in the world's top oil consumer.

* London copper fell half a percent on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session as decent European government bond sales boosted risk appetite, as investors cautiously await the outcome of a U.S. central bank policy meeting.

* BP The oil major said on Tuesday it is cooperating with U.S. and other official probes into the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, in response to news that a former engineer had been charged with trying to destroy evidence about how much oil was being spilled.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND State-backed RBS wants to slash the number of shares it has in issue to reduce price volatility and enable a more consistent valuation of the bank.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The bank has launched the sale of its 360 million euros ($475.31 million) portfolio of Irish property loans as the government-controlled lender pushes to shed the legacy of its ill-timed takeover of HBOS, the Financial Times said.

* A phone-hacking scandal that has rocked Rupert Murdoch's media empire piled more pressure on British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday with the revelation that one of his ministers gave News Corp executives highly sensitive details to help a controversial merger.

* Ex-dividend factors will knock 6.83 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Centrica, Fresnillo, GKN, Man Group , Reed Elsevier, and Tesco all trading without entitlement to their last dividends.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

GLAXOSMITHKLINE reports first-quarter results.

STANDARD LIFE issues a first-quarter trading update.

STAGECOACH GROUP issues a trading update.

BODYCOTE issues an AGM trading update.

AGGREKO holds its annual general meeting.

CAPITAL SHOPPING CENTRES issues a first-quarter trading update.

PREMIER FOODS issues a first-quarter trading update.

DS SMITH issues a trading update

INTERNATIONAL FERRO METALS issues a trading update

UBM issues a trading update

JOHNSTON PRESS posts full-year results.

FENNER unveils first-half results.

ORCHID DEVELOPMENTS delivers full-year results.

CARPATHIAN reports full-year results.

AVACTA GROUP reveals first-half results.

AGRITERRA holds its annual general meeting.

BIOME TECHNOLOGIES holds its annual general meeting.

SABLE MINING AFRICA holds its annual general meeting.

MOTIVE TELEVISION holds its annual general meeting.

