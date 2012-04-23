* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23-25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, lower on Monday, giving back most of Friday's gains due to concerns over the euro zone debt crisis, according to financial bookmakers.

* The Netherlands, a core euro zone member, was drawn into the crisis at the weekend when the government failed to agree on budget cuts, making elections almost unavoidable and casting doubt on its support for future euro zone measures. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 27.60 points, or 0.5 percent on Friday at 5,772.15, led by firmer banks and mining stocks, with the index posting its biggest weekly gain since February.

* China's factories posted their best performance this year as a measure of new business rose from multi-month lows in April, with the HSBC flash PMI at 49.1 vs final March reading of 48.3, though overall activity still contracted for a sixth successive month.[ID: nL3E8FN1WD]

* Copper futures retreated as investors stayed cautious despite the moderate increase in factory activity in the world's top metal consumer and ahead of similar surveys on the eurozone, Germany and France.

* Brent held steady under $119 a barrel on Monday, also reflecting supply worries stemming from tightening Western sanctions on Iran.

* UK dividend growth undershot expectations in the first quarter of 2012, hitting 6.6 percent after the exclusion of one-off factors, and will miss original forecasts for the full year, Capita Registrars reported on Monday.

* AVIVA Britain's second biggest insurer is expected to announce the sale of its American life assurance business Aviva USA next month, on which it will make a loss of one billion pounds ($1.6 billion), the Sunday Times reported.

* BARCLAYS The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) has urged its members to oppose Barclays' pay deal for Chief Executive Bob Diamond, who is due to take home about 17 million pounds ($27.4 million) in salary, bonus and share awards for last year.

* BHP BILLITON The global miner faces a $5 billion write-down after two ill-times acquisitions in America, raising doubts over the future of chief executive Marius Kloppers, The Sunday Times said.

* C&W WORLDWIDE, VODAFONE C&W Worldwide will recommend a takeover bid by Vodafone thought to value the company at 1.1 billion pounds, the Sunday Telegraph said, with the deadline for any bid due 100 GMT on Monday.

* TESCO The retailer has launched a reorganisation of its non-food internet business after it failed to make a profit last year, The Mail on Sunday said.

* No frontline British or U.S. economic data is due for release on Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BERENDSEN issues a trading update.

LOK'NSTORE GROUP posts first-half results.

EGDON RESOURCES reports first-half results.

HAVELOCK EUROPA holds its annual general meeting.

