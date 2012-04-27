(Adds more company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 6 points, or 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, slipping back after three sessions of gains, with euro zone debt concerns heightened by a credit rating downgrade for Spain. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, click on

* Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches to BBB-plus on Thursday and put it on negative outlook, citing expectations that government finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought as a result of a contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.

* PEARSON The media group says sales increased by 11 percent at constant exchange rates to 1.16 billion pounds in the first three months of the year and it continues to expect to achieve growth in sales and operating profits for the year as a whole. However, it expects its first-half operating profits to be lower this year than in 2011.

* WPP The world's largest advertising group nudged its full-year outlook higher on Friday after strong growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America got the group off to a solid start to 2012.

* AEGIS The British marketing group which specialises in digital and the buying and selling of ad space, said on Friday it had posted first-quarter organic revenue growth of 8.1 percent as it also benefited from strong demand in Asia Pacific and the United States.

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS The defence group said its performance in the year-to-date has been in line with the board's expectations, with both UK and U.S. defence markets expected to remain difficult in 2012, but it sees areas of growth.

* SALAMANDER ENERGY The oil & gas explorer has launched a fully underwritten 13 for 20 rights issue at a price of 130 pence a share to raise approximately 124 million pounds, with the proceeds to be used to maximise value from the group's existing focused portfolio.

* AZ ELECTRONIC MATERIALS The group says its first-quarter revenue fell 4 pct but its full-year outlook remains unchanged, with current trading in April showing that core businesses are performing well and it expects sequential quarterly growth throughout 2012.

* CSR Shares in the chipmaker pushed higher on Thursday as traders talked up prospects for an offer north of 300 pence-a-share for the group, with U.S. chip giant Texas Instruments, South Korea's Samsung or private equity firms seen as potential bidders, according to newspaper market reports.

* XSTRATA Question marks hang over Qatar's buying in Xstrata. Qatar holds a 7 percent stake in Xstrata, making the Arab state's sovereign wealth fund not only the miner's largest investor after Glencore, but also a potential kingmaker in the two companies' merger and an unknown quantity for its future that investors are desperate to read. [ID>nL5E8FOF2K]

* BARCLAYS The bank's chairman, Bob Diamond will take the unprecedented step of apologising to shareholders over the bank's mishandling of the pay of its top executives at the lender's annual general meeting on Friday, the Daily Telegraph said.

* MAN GROUP Leading shareholders of Europe's biggest hedge fund manager have warned Peter Clarke, chief executive, he must revive the company's fortunes in the coming months or face calls to step down, the Financial Times said.

* BSKYB Rupert Murdoch faces a growing threat to his British media business, after the UK communications regulator Ofcom stepped up its probe into whether BSkyB was a "fit and proper" owner of a broadcasting licence, the Financial Times said.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE U.S. regulators gave the nod to GlaxoSmithKline's Votrient treatment for soft-tissue sarcoma on Thursday, the first new drug in decades to treat patients with this type of cancer.

* Worries about prospects for the coming year kept Britons' economic morale in the doldrums in April, with the headline consumer confidence index in a survey conducted by pollster GfK NOP remained at -31 in April, confounding economists' forecasts for a modest improvement to -30.

* No other key British economic data will be released on Friday, so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with U.S. first-quarter GDP due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading of the April Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT.

* The UK blue-chip index rose 29.83 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,748.72 in a choppy session on Thursday, continuing its recovery following big falls on Monday, with advances by oil majors and banks, countering a drop in drugs firm AstraZeneca <A Z N.L> as the earnings season moved up a gear.

* London copper eased on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak as the downgrade to Spain's credit rating revived fears about the debt-laden euro zone. Copper is heading for its second monthly loss of 1.6 percent.

* Brent crude dropped to trade just above $119 a barrel on renewed fears about the state of euro zone economies, but gains in the previous sessions have put Brent on track for a rise this week after dropping in the last two.

* Investors were also bracing for Italy's debt auction on Friday. The country is set to offer up to 6.25 billion euros in bonds, with borrowing costs expected to climb above 5.5 percent for the benchmark 10-year bond. It yielded 5.8 percent on Thursday, up from an auction level of 5.2 percent at the March sale.

* UK supervisors should have powers to demand more collateral on financial transactions in order to cool down overheated markets, Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said on Friday.

