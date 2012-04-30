* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, on Monday, the final session of April, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 28.39 points, or 0.5 percent, on Friday at 5,777.11, with the index set to end April only modestly above the 5,768 level it started the month after a volatile performance.

* PRUDENTIAL Nigel Rudd, one of Britain's most successful industrialists, is the favourite to take over as chairman of insurer Prudential, having been shortlisted for the role with Glen Moreno, the American former banker who chairs Pearson, the Sunday Times said.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Middle Eastern wealth funds including Qatar Holdings and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala fund have held talks with Lloyds' bank branches bidder NBNK to bolster its 2 billion pounds approach, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* STANDARD CHARTERED Investors in the emerging markets-focused bank are being urged to vote against the bank's pay report which delivered a $92 million remuneration pot to its top 13 bankers, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* National Australia Bank will cut 1,400 jobs in the UK and take charges of $740 million after deciding it was too hard to sell or expand its UK banking business in a depressed market, it said on Monday as it flagged a record first-half cash profit.

* CENTRICA The owner of British Gas, was prepared to give Qatar a stake in its business and a board seat in return for a 20-year gas supply deal worth up to 30 billion pounds, documents seen by the Financial Times reveal.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE Glaxo's $2.6 billion offer for Human Genome Sciences undervalues the biotech company, according to Taube Hodson Stonex, a leading investor in the U.S. group.

* 3I GROUP The private equity firm is grooming Hobbs for a sale in a deal that could value the upmarket fashion retailer at up to 250 million pounds, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* TRINITY MIRROR The newspaper publisher is facing an embarrassing rebuke from shareholders, with up to a third of investors likely to protest over boardroom pay at the group's AGM on May 10, the Sunday Times said.

* CLINTON CARDS The troubled greetings card retailer is battling to safeguard its future after attempts to sell the company, or parts of the group, came to nothing, the Independent on Sunday said.

* Copper rose to its highest level in nearly a month on Monday as falling stockpiles signalled improving demand conditions although trading volumes were lean with markets in top copper consumer China shut for a public holiday.

* Brent crude edged lower towards $119 per barrel on Monday as economic woes in developed economies stoked fears of lower fuel demand, although the prospect of a third round of monetary easing by the United States limited its decline.

* Goldman Sachs' Jim O'Neill has been approached by Britain's finance ministry as a possible candidate to be the next governor of the Bank of England, the Sunday Times reported.

* No important British macroeconomic data are scheduled for release on Monday, with little due all week aside from a trio of Markit/CIPS PMI indexes for April, and Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage lending data on Wednesday.

* Across the Atlantic, March U.S. personal income and consumption data will be released at 1230 GMT on Monday, with Chicago April PMI data due at 1345 GMT. The main focus, however, will be on the April U.S. jobs report on Friday.

