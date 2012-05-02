* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, retreating after Tuesday's strong gains, with Wall Street ending firmer but off its best levels overnight. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 74.45 points, or 1.3 percent, on Tuesday at 5,812.23, ending above the 5,800 level for the first time since April 3, after stronger-than-expected U.S. ISM manufacturing data gave a lift to global growth hopes, pulling banks and commodity stocks higher.

* STANDARD CHARTERED The Asia-focused lender said its first-quarter income grew by less than its previous 10 percent target, as the strength of the dollar against Asian currencies impacted income growth.

* Tungsten, the British acquisition vehicle founded by financier Edmund Truell, would consider offers for Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group's insurance units, but has not approached either bank yet, Truell told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

* XSTRATA The miner has sought to win over waverers to the merits of its $39 billion takeover by commodities trader Glencore, telling shareholders to back the "fair and reasonable" offer even as investors flexed their muscles by expressing opposition to its pay plan.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest oil and gas company, said a wide range of investors was interested in buying a $7 billion stake in the company that Royal Dutch Shell is looking to sell.

* Brent crude held steady above $119 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by positive manufacturing data from the United States and China that lifted hopes of higher oil demand at the world's top two energy consumers.

* London copper futures fell on Wednesday as Chinese traders returning from a long holiday weekend sold off the metal, concerned current prices are too high given a blurry outlook for demand.

* The HSBC China Purchasing Managers' Index, geared to smaller firms, improved to 49.3 in April from 48.3 in March, remaining below the threshold of 50 that divides expansion from contraction. It was slightly better than a preliminary estimate of 49.1 in late April.

* The April Markit/CIPS British construction PMI will be released at 0830 GMT, with a reading of 54.0 forecast, down from 56.7 in March. Bank of England March consumer credit and mortgage lending data are also due at 0830 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, April's ADP national employment report will be released at 1215 GMT, a precursor to Friday's April U.S. jobs report, with April's ISM New York NAPM due at 1345 GMT, and March U.S. factory orders and revised durable goods orders scheduled for 1400 GMT.

* Ex-dividend factors will knock 3.43 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Admiral Group, ARM Holdings, Barclays, Croda International, ITV, Kingfisher, Weir Group , and Xstrata all trading without their dividend entitlements.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

STANDARD CHARTERED issues a first-quarter trading update.

BSKYB posts third-quarter results.

NEXT issues a first-quarter trading update.

HOME RETAIL GROUP reports full-year results.

HENDERSON GROUP issues a trading update.

JD WETHERSPOON issues a third-quarter trading update.

SPIRENT issues a trading update.

WOLFSON MICROELECTRONICS posts first-quarter results.

NUMIS delivers first-half results.

AVON RUBBER unveils first-half results.

CARILLION issues a trading update.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL issues a trading update

NOVAE GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.

COMMUNISIS holds its annual general meeting.

DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

FIBERWEB holds its annual general meeting.

LIGHTHOUSE GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

NICHOLS holds its annual general meeting.

QUADNETICS GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

STANLEY GIBBONS GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

STATPRO GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

TIKIT GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

