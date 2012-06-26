LONDON, June 26 * Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen opening 4 to 6 points, or as much as 0.1 percent,
higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index ended down 63.04 points, or 1.1
percent, at 5,450.65 points on Monday, its lowest close in
nearly two weeks and its biggest daily fall since June 1.
* Moody's Investors Service downgraded the long-term debt
and deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings,
following on the heels of a cut to Spain's sovereign rating to
just above junk status earlier this month.
* Brent crude held steady above $91 per barrel as
short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories
offset worries that a European summit would be unable to produce
a concrete solution to the region's debt crisis.
* London copper prices rose for a second session, supported
by promising U.S. housing data that calmed worries about the
state of the world's top economy.
* Britain's current deficit numbers will be released at 0830
GMT, with a public sector net borrowing (PSNB) figure of 14.25
billion pounds forecast for May, up from 12.115 billion pounds
in April.
* Across the Atlantic, June U.S. consumer confidence numbers
will be released at 1400 GMT, at the same time as the Richmond
Fed manufacturing survey for June.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SERCO GROUP issues a trading update.
PETROFAC issues a trading update.
CARPETRIGHT reports full-year results,
OCADO GROUP unveils first-half results.
STAGECOACH GROUP reports full-year results,
PORVAIR reveals first-half results.
DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES posts first-half
results.
IDOX reveals first-half results.
PRIVATE & COMMERCIAL FINANCE reports full-year
results,
ANGLO-EASTERN PLANTATIONS holds its annual
general meeting.
ASTERAND holds its annual general meeting
FITBUG HOLDINGS holds its annual general
meeting.
INTERQUEST GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
MEDITERRANEAN OIL & GAS holds its annual general
meeting.
ULTIMA NETWORKS holds its annual general meeting.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)