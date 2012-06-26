* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 6 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open, with stocks set to halt their sharp three-session sell-off. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 63.04 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,450.65 points on Monday, its lowest close in nearly two weeks and its biggest daily fall since June 1.

* CARPETRIGHT PLC - The company said FY revenue was down 3.1 percent to 471.5 million sterling.

* STAGECOACH GROUP PLC - Total dividend rose 10 percent to 7.8 pence per share.

* PETROFAC LTD - The company said it had good operational performance across its portfolio of ECOM and IES projects and remained on course to deliver net profit growth in 2012 of at least 15 percent.

* OCADO GROUP PLC - The company said its H1 gross sales increased 12 percent to 332.3 million pounds.

* SERCO GROUP PLC - The group remained on track to meet expectations for 2012 and expected another year of strong total revenue growth, including further good organic growth.

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - The company said results obtained in the Jurassic interval indicated a continuous oil column with 237 metres of net pay.

* The euro was on the defensive near a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday on growing worries that an upcoming European summit would produce nothing to solve the region's debt crisis.

* Moody's Investors Service downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings, following on the heels of a cut to Spain's sovereign rating to just above junk status earlier this month.

* Brent crude held steady near $91 per barrel on Tuesday as short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories offset worries that a European summit would be unable to produce a concrete solution to the region's debt crisis. 

* London copper prices rose for a second session, supported by promising U.S. housing data that calmed worries about the state of the world's top economy.

* Britain's current deficit numbers will be released at 0830 GMT, with a public sector net borrowing (PSNB) figure of 14.25 billion pounds forecast for May, up from 12.115 billion pounds in April.

* Across the Atlantic, June U.S. consumer confidence numbers will be released at 1400 GMT, at the same time as the Richmond Fed manufacturing survey for June.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SERCO GROUP issues a trading update.

PETROFAC issues a trading update.

CARPETRIGHT reports full-year results,

OCADO GROUP unveils first-half results.

STAGECOACH GROUP reports full-year results,

PORVAIR reveals first-half results.

DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES posts first-half results.

IDOX reveals first-half results.

PRIVATE & COMMERCIAL FINANCE reports full-year results,

ANGLO-EASTERN PLANTATIONS holds its annual general meeting.

ASTERAND holds its annual general meeting

FITBUG HOLDINGS holds its annual general meeting.

INTERQUEST GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

MEDITERRANEAN OIL & GAS holds its annual general meeting.

ULTIMA NETWORKS holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)