LONDON, June 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22 to 24 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 3.69 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,446.96 points on Tuesday.

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday but the euro was under pressure as investors concluded a European Union summit this week will fail to agree action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, with Germany staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt burden.

* Brent crude fell below $93 per barrel on Wednesday as concerns the summit will not produce concrete anti-crisis measures offset tighter North Sea oil supply.

* In Britain, final first quarter GDP figures are released, along with the Nationwide house price index. In the United States, durable goods economic data are due to be published..

UK CORPORATE NEWS:

* GLENCORE /XSTRATA : Qatar, Xstrata's second largest shareholder, threw a huge roadblock in the way of Glencore's $30 billion takeover of the mining company on Tuesday, with a surprise demand for better terms, which could jeopardise the deal.

Glencore said on Wednesday it would consider changing the management incentive arrangements that have angered investors.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : The banking group said it expects pretax profit in the first half of this year to grow by less than 10 percent.

* RBS : The British bank may pursue litigation against U.S. software maker CA Technologies after a software upgrade caused massive disruption for millions of customers, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

* LLOYDS : The British bank has moved close to selling a network of 630 branches to the Co-operative Group, according to people involved in negotiations, the Financial Times reported.

* SSE : The utility group expects its capital and investment expenditure to total just over 1.6 billion pounds in 2012/2013 and was confident over future dividend increases.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : Wins 175 mln stg Hong Kong contract.

* BUNZL : Reports operating margin improvement.

* YULE CATTO : The company said weakness at its nitrile unit, and foreign exchange fluctuations, will impact its performance.

* NORTHGATE : Profits rise, and the company says its performance at the start of the new financial year has been in line with its expectations.

* BRITISH LAND /DAILY MAIL : The property group seals a conditional deal to buy Harmsworth Quays.

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Buys cyber security companies.

* CPP : Trading in line with current market forecasts.

* PHOENIX GROUP : To transfer 5 billion pounds of annuity liabilities.

