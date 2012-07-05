* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4-9 points, or 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Lacking any lead from Wall Street, which was closed for U.S. Independence Day on Wednesday, investors will be watching key policy meetings by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 3.26 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday at 5,684.47, snapping a three-session 0.2 percent rally as investors cautiously awaited Thursday's central bank meetings.

* The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee decision, due at 1100 GMT, is expected to see no change to current record low British interest rates of 0.5 percent, but most commentators believe the BoE will increase its quantitative easing total by 50 billion pounds to 375 billion pounds in a bid to revive the flagging British economy just two months after calling a halt to the programme.

* The European Central Bank is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 1145 GMT, with the bank widely expected to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75 percent, and some economists arguing it may have to take more emergency measures soon to placate financial markets.

* Copper edged lower on Wednesday and metal prices are likely to be pressured by traders cutting long positions given an uncertain global demand outlook, though hopes for more stimulus by major economies to combat slowing growth could put a floor under prices.

* Brent crude futures were steady below $100 a barrel in Asian trade on Thursday.

* GLENCORE, XSTRATA - Australia's competition watchdog has said it would not oppose commodities trader Glencore's $26 billion takeover of miner Xstrata.

* BARCLAYS - Crispin Odey, one of Europe's best-known hedge fund managers, has spotted an opportunity in shares in Barclays amidst the growing scandal over interest rate rigging.

* Across the Atlantic, a trio of data will provide signals for Friday's key U.S. June jobs report, with June Challenger layoffs due at 1130 GMT, ADP National Employment for June scheduled for 1215 GMT, and the latest weekly initial jobless claim numbers released at 1230 GMT. June's ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL holds its annual general meeting.

CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS issues a first-quarter trading update.

DUNELM GROUP issues a trading update.

EASYJET issues June traffic figures.

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES holds its annual general meeting

NCC GROUP reports full-year results.

ROBERT WALTERS issues a trading update.

VIANET GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

