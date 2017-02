* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-18 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, worried that an eccouraging report might lower the chance of another round of policy action in the United States. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Some analysts have upgraded their forecasts for U.S. June non-farm payrolls numbers, due at 1230 GMT, following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs data which came in much better than expected. The report showed an addition of 176,000 job last month, against a forecast of 105,000.

Credit Agricole revised its prediction for non-farm payrolls numbers to 135,000 from 100,000, while Goldman Sachs increased its forecast to 125,000 from 75,000. A Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an addition of 90,000 workers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 8.16 points higher on Thursday at 5,692.63, off session highs despite moves by central banks in Europe, Britain, and China to boost flagging economies, with underlying worries that the monetary easings show concerns about the global growth outlook.

* Copper fell on Friday, in step with most commodities, as moves by China, the euro zone and Britain to loosen monetary policy to boost growth spooked investors who saw the measures as a sign of growing alarm about the global economic slowdown.

* Crude futures fell more than $1 on Friday to stand below $100 per barrel as stimulus moves by central banks failed to allay investor concerns about demand, although supply worries stemming from a labour dispute in Norway are expected to check losses.

* GCM RESOURCES - Investors chased the coal miner's shares more than 30 percent higher on Thursday on rumours that the Bangladeshi government had acquired a near-30 percent stake in the firm from Polo Resources, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* British wholesale inflation numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, with PPI input numbers seen falling 2.1 percent on the month, and PPI input numbers forecast to be down 0.2 percent.

