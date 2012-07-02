(Adds company news)
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14-17 points, or as much as
0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating after a
sharp rise in the previous session spurred by bold measures to tackle the euro
zone debt crisis. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
Gains could be limited after tepid Chinese manufacturing data reignited
worries over the outlook for the global economy, with the country's purchasing
managers' index dropping to 50.2 in June from May's 50.4, signalling that growth
in manufacturing sector activity was close to stalling.
The UK blue-chip index closed up 78.09 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,571.15
on Friday, led by rallies in risk-sensitive energy, miners, and banking stocks
after a European Union summit unexpectedly produced a raft of measures to tackle
the region's debt crisis.
On the domestic macro front, UK June Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI is
scheduled for release at 0828 GMT. The main focus for the week will be on a Bank
of England meeting on Thursday, with the central bank poised to flood the market
with another 50 billion pounds of cash, according to a Reuters poll.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. June Markit manufacturing PMI data is due at 1258
GMT, with U.S. June ISM and U.S. May construction spending data both out at 1400
GMT.
BARCLAYS Chairman Marcus Agius quit on Monday and said an interest
rate rigging scandal had dealt "a devastating blow" to the bank's reputation and
"the buck stops with me".
AVIVA The British insurer is considering selling or closing up to a
fifth of its business divisions, the Sunday Telegraph said.
ASTRAZENECA The drugs giant will face questions from investors after
announcing that it is to pay $3.4 billion towards the buyout of Amylin, the
Sunday Telegraph said.
GLENCORE, XSTRATA Glencore's CEO is to hold a 'showdown'
meeting this week with Qatar's state investment fund in a bid to save the
Xstrata deal, the Sunday Times said.
Separately, Xstrata shareholders expect Glencore boss Glasenberg to increase
his offer to more than 3 Glencore shares for every Xstrata share, the Mail on
Sunday said.
INVENSYS China South Locomotive is understood to be in the early
stages of plotting a move for the British engineering company, the Sunday Times
said.
HERITAGE OIL has agreed to buy a stake in a string of Nigerian
oilfield assets, known as OML 30, in a deal which Heritage said would diversify
its portfolio and significantly increase its production capabilities.
CRANSWICK has bought Kingston Foods Limited.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)