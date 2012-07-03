(Adds further company news)
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11-14
points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, extending two sessions of strong gains made on hopes
for fresh stimulus measures after surprise action to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis from a summit last week. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 69.49 points, or 1.3
percent on Monday at 5,640.64, almost matching Friday's 1.4
percent leap, led by gains in banks and commodity stocks as
investors bet on a likely European Central Bank rate cut on
Thursday to stimulate the struggling euro zone, and an extension
of the Bank of England's quantitative easing policy.
* BARCLAYS - Bob Diamond has resigned as the bank's
chief executive with immediate effect, with Marcus Agius to
become Barclays full-time chairman and lead the search for a new
CEO. [ID: nWLA9654]
* TESCO - The world's No.3 retailer, is interested
in buying a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida
, Turkey's Vatan newspaper reported on Tuesday.
* PERSIMMON - The housebuilder said turnover for the
first-half was around 805 million pounds, up 13 percent on the
previous year, with the average selling price ahead 7 percent
year-on-year at around 171,400 pounds, and it remains confident
it will be able to operate successfully in the current market.
* N BROWN - The catalogue retailer said its
ladieswear revenue was lower than expected in the 17 weeks to
June 30 due to unsettled weather conditions, with gross margin 1
percent lower than anticipated as total group revenue rose 2.5
percent, and like-for-like revenue grew 1.9 percent. The firm
also said that Andrew Higginson will replace Lord Alliance as
its chairman on September 1.
* TALVIVAARA - The Finnish miner said its 2012
guidance is unlikely to be achieved, with financial result for
the second quarter to be impacted by the weak nickel price.
* ANITE - The tech firm reported a 75 percent jump
in full-year profit before tax to 28.0 million pounds, on
revenue up 31 percent to 122.5 million pounds.
* ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES - The real estate firm
unveiled a 5 percent increase in its net asset value per share
to 244 pence in the first six months of the current year, with
net rental income up 3 percent to 18.3 million pounds, while
profit before tax fell to 34.9 million pounds, down from 37.9
million pounds a year earlier.
* SALAMANDER ENERGY - The explorer said its Far
East-1 well in Thailand will be plugged and abandoned as a dry
hole.
* NAMAKWA DIAMONDS - The miner said it has commenced
a process to de-list from the main market and is expected to
move to the Alternate Investment Market (AIM). [IS:nWLA9651]
* AORTECH - The meditech firm said it is to open up
or progress discussions with parties who might be interested in
acquiring the entire company or certain parts of
it.
* KOFAX - The group said an agency of the U.S.
government has selected it for a large scale, nationwide capture
project , with the value of the contract in the mid-seven figure
dollar level.
* Copper surged on Tuesday on hopes of further
monetary easing, and after a surprise rise in top metals
consumer China's services sector Purchasing Managers' Index,
which snapped two months of decline to expand at its fastest
pace in three months in June.
* The latest survey by the National Bureau of Statistics and
the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) showed
the purchasing managers' index for the country's
non-manufacturing sector rose to 56.7 from 55.2 in May, the best
reading since a 10-month high of 58.0 recorded in March.
* Expectations increased for an imminent bank reserve ratio
cut in China after a state-owned paper called for such a move in
a front-page editorial, saying that a reduction was needed to
boost liquidity and stabilise economic growth.
* Brent crude climbed above $98 per barrel on
Tuesday as escalating tensions between Iran and the West offset
concerns that gloomy manufacturing data from China, the United
States and Europe will hurt oil demand.
* Britain's economy remains weak but an upturn in exports to
countries outside Europe suggests growth could pick up later
this year, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.
* Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage lending data
for May will be released at 0830 GMT, the same time as June's
Markit/CIPS construction PMI.
* Across the Atlantic, June's ISM New York will be released
at 1345 GMT, with May factory orders and revised durable goods
orders due at 1400 GMT.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)