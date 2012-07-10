* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5-6 points, or 0.1
percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with miners
expected to be supported by above-forecast quarterly results from Alcoa,
which kicked off the U.S. reporting season overnight. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* Alcoa quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street's expectations even
though prices for its aluminium are at nearly two-year lows, and it forecast
growing demand in the aerospace and auto sectors. [ISD:nL2E8I9C8M]
* The UK blue chip index closed down 35.30 points, or 0.6 percent on Monday
at 5,627.3 as equities' bright start to the third-quarter continued to fade
against a backdrop of waning global growth and as investors geared themselves up
for the second-quarter earnings season.
* AFREN : Italy's ENI and Exxon Mobil are both
running the slide rule over the Africa-focused oil explorer, the Daily Mail
reports, citing market talk. Either one could launch a bid in the region of 2.15
billion pounds cash or 200 pence-plus a share, according to the paper's market
report.
* British industrial and manufacturing output numbers for May will be
released at 0830 GMT, together with May's global trade figures.
* U.S. July IBD consumer confidence numbers will be released at 1400 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
MARKS & SPENCER issues a first-quarter trading update.
ASOS issues a trading update.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP issues an AGM trading update.
INTERSERVE issues a trading update.
SIG issues a trading update.
SMITHS NEWS issues a trading update.
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES reports full-year results.
BIG YELLOW GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
YOUNG & CO'S BREWERY holds its annual general meeting.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Patrick Graham)