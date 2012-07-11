* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 25-27 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.7 percent, or 36.74 points, at 5,664.07 points, on Tuesday, recovering from two consecutive days of losses that took more than 1.1 percentage points off the index, although volumes were thin, indicating a lack of conviction in the rally due to fears over the euro zone debt crisis and the weak global economy.

* No important British economic data will be released on Wednesday, so investors will focus on U.S. May international trade figures, due for release at 1230 GMT, May U.S. wholesale inventories, due at 1400 GMT, and the publication of minutes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting held on June 19-20, scheduled for release at 1800 GMT.

* London copper crawled higher on Wednesday after recent losses, but metal prices were stuck in a tight range on caution ahead of this week's GDP data from top consumer China that is expected to yield fresh trading cues.

* Brent rose above $98 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering slightly from the previous session's losses, ahead of U.S. inventory data that is expected to show crude stocks shrinking for a third week in the world's largest oil consumer.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.

* CHEMRING : The defence contractor rose on Tuesday on rumours U.S. based firm General Dynamics, the fourth largest defence contractor in the world, was gearing up to launch a 868 million pounds, or 450 pence-a-share, bid for the Hampshire based company, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BURBERRY GROUP issues a trading update.

ICAP issues an AGM trading update.

J SAINSBURY holds its annual general meeting.

BT GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS issues a trading update.

HAYS issues a trading update.

JD WETHERSPOON issues a fourth-quarter trading update.

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM issues a trading update.

BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING issues a first-quarter trading update.

BRAINSPARK posts full-year results.

CHARLEMAGNE CAPITAL issues a trading update.

UK MAIL GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.

DAEJAN HLDG reports full-year results.

FLYBE GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

RUGBY ESTATES holds its annual general meeting.

