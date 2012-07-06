(Adds further company news)
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-18 points, or 0.3
percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors cautious
ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, worried that an eccouraging report might lower
the chance of another round of policy action in the United States. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Some analysts have upgraded their forecasts for U.S. June non-farm
payrolls numbers, due at 1230 GMT, following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs
data which came in much better than expected. The report showed an addition of
176,000 job last month, against a forecast of 105,000.
Credit Agricole revised its prediction for non-farm payrolls numbers to
135,000 from 100,000, while Goldman Sachs increased its forecast to 125,000 from
75,000. A Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an
addition of 90,000 workers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 8.16 points higher on Thursday at 5,692.63,
off session highs despite moves by central banks in Europe, Britain, and China
to boost flagging economies, with underlying worries that the monetary easings
show concerns about the global growth outlook.
* Copper fell on Friday, in step with most commodities, as moves by
China, the euro zone and Britain to loosen monetary policy to boost growth
spooked investors who saw the measures as a sign of growing alarm about the
global economic slowdown.
* Crude futures fell more than $1 on Friday to stand below $100 per
barrel as stimulus moves by central banks failed to allay investor concerns
about demand, although supply worries stemming from a labour dispute in Norway
are expected to check losses.
* AB FOODS, PREMIER FOODS - AB Foods has acquired Elephant
Atta, the UK's leading ethnic flour brand from Premier Foods for a cash
consideration of 34 million pounds.
* AGA RANGEMASTER - The cooker maker said overall revenues and
operating profits in the first-half, excluding property profits, were slightly
lower year-on-year, although the firm continues to expect revenue and profit
growth for the full-year, with encouraging progress in key parts of the group
offset by tough market conditions. ID:
* MARSHALLS - The building products group warned that exceptionally
poor working conditions experienced in April 2012 continued through to the end
of June, with the weather impact resulting in an estimated reduction in sales in
the second-quarter of approximately 10 million pounds. Also, in response to
macroeconomic uncertainty, Marchalls is implementing a wide range of contingency
measures, with the operational restructuring expected to give rise to a one-off
cash charge of 7 million pounds.
* FIBERWEB - The group said its first-half underlying operating
profit is expected to be in line with the result for the first-half of 2011 for
its continuing business , with the trading trends reported earlier this year
having continued, and the current outlook for the full-year remains in line with
board expectations.
* COASTAL ENERGY - The group said it has signed a small field risk
service contract with Petronas.
* GCM RESOURCES - Investors chased the coal miner's shares more than
30 percent higher on Thursday on rumours that the Bangladeshi government had
acquired a near-30 percent stake in the firm from Polo Resources,
according to the Daily Mail market report.
* British wholesale inflation numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, with PPI
input numbers seen falling 2.1 percent on the month, and PPI input numbers
forecast to be down 0.2 percent.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)