* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15-16 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, steadying after falls in the previous session, with investors eyeing hopes for further easing of U.S. and Chinese monetary policy and upcoming second-quarter earnings. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 30.00 points, or 0.5 percent on Friday at 5,662.63 as investors cashed in on a cumulative 3.6 percent of gains over the previous five sessions after unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs data knocked confidence in the world's biggest economy.

U.S. employers added just 80,000 jobs in June, confounding expectations of a much stronger number stirred by an upbeat private sector hiring report on Thursday, and denting prospects for future global demand.

* China's annual consumer inflation cooled more than expected to 2.2 percent in June, from May's 3.0 percent, data showed on Monday, giving Beijing more scope to ease monetary policy to support growth without stoking upward price pressures. The country's central bank unexpectedly cut benchmark interest rates last week for the second time in a month in a bid to bolster growth.

* London copper was steady on Monday with the prospect of further moves to bolster growth in China, the world's top consumer of metals, offsetting the bleak U.S. jobs report.

* Brent crude climbed toward $99 a barrel on Monday as failed labour talks in Norway stoked worries of a total output shutdown.

* Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers, said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Sasin Bangkok Forum on Monday that U.S. policymakers should unleash a new round of bond purchases to bring down unemployment, even at the risk of driving inflation temporarily higher.

* Britain's opposition leader, Ed Miliband, will on Monday call for the country's big five banks to be forced to sell hundreds of branches to create at least two major competitors by 2015.

* A row about how much top British politicians and officials knew about interest rate rigging will intensify on Monday as Paul Tucker, the man tipped to be the next Bank of England governor, reveals what he told Barclays, the bank at the eye of the global storm.

* BARCLAYS - Directors at Barclays will consider spinning off its investment banking arm, Barclays Capital, and floating it in New York, with the rest of the group retaining its London listing, the Sunday Times said.

Barclays' board is also to ask former chief executive Bob Diamond to give up at least part of a possible 17 million pound pay-off to save the bank's reputation from further damage, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The lender is to ditch a 1 billion pound ($1.55 billion) collection of toxic loans and struggling companies that it took on as part of its deal to save HBOS with a number of funds already having made bids for the 'Project Lundy' portfolio comprised of loans that turned sour after the credit crunch and other businesses, the Sunday Times said.

* XSTRATA The miner will tell shareholders this week that the vote on its planned merger with Glencore has been put back to September, the Sunday Times said.

The Sunday Telegraph also said that short-selling in Glencore is at an all-time high since its flotation, on the back of rising hopes that it will save its threatened 38 billion pounds merger with Xstrata.

* PRUDENTIAL, AVIVA - Four potential buyers, including Prudential and Manulife, have made it through to a second stage of bidding for Aviva's insurance business in Malaysia in a deal worth about $500 million, sources said.

* BP - The oil major is facing a Serious Fraud Office investigation relating to work the company has been involved with in Azerbaijan, the Daily Telegraph said on Monday.

* BAE SYSTEMS - The British defence contractor is the frontrunner to provide the United States Air Force with 350 new Hawk training jets in a deal worth up to 7 billion pounds, The Sunday Telegraph said. The company is in competition with U.S. rival Lockheed Martin to win the T-X contract.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - The enginner said it has been awareded a $183 million one-year service contract from the U.S. army for Kiowa Warrior engines, and options to extend it for four more years.

* MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL - The recruitment firm said it expected a challenging third quarter as economic uncertainty disrupted British and European markets, after posting a slip in second-quarter profit.

* BOVIS HOMES - The housebuilder said trading during the first half of the year was robust and that housing market conditions in the United Kingdom remained stable.

* JJB SPORTS - The sports goods retailer said its sales have fallen materially short of expectations, with group like-for-like sales for the 22 weeks ended July 1 down 8.0 percent.

* BETFAIR GROUP - The group, noting a decision of the Cypriot parliament on Friday to introduce gaming legislation, said it believes that the legislation contains serious flaws and it is taking necessary steps to reduce the impact on profitability through both legal action and cost management.

* XP POWER - The firm said group revenues for the six months ended June 30 2012 decreased by 10 percent, but added that it expects stronger revenues in the second half.

* PURECIRCLE - The group said second-half sales are lower than it had wished, giving not less han $45 million in total for full year 2012, adding it is comfortable with market consensus for sales levels in full-year 2013.

* Britain's labour market took a turn for the worse in June as employers lacked the confidence to hire staff in the face of the ongoing crisis in the euro zone, the latest Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG jobs survey showed on Monday.

* There are no major British economic data releases on Monday. May industrial and manufacturing output numbers, and May's trade data, are all scheduled for Tuesday in a week generally light on market-moving numbers.

* Across the Atlantic, May U.S. consumer credit numbers will be released after the London market close on Monday, at 1900 GMT.

