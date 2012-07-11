(Adds company updates)

LONDON July 11 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 25-27 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.7 percent, or 36.74 points, at 5,664.07 points, on Tuesday, recovering from two consecutive days of losses that took more than 1.1 percentage points off the index, although volumes were thin, indicating a lack of conviction in the rally due to fears over the euro zone debt crisis and the weak global economy.

* No important British economic data will be released on Wednesday, so investors will focus on U.S. May international trade figures, due for release at 1230 GMT, May U.S. wholesale inventories, due at 1400 GMT, and the publication of minutes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting held on June 19-20, scheduled for release at 1800 GMT.

* London copper crawled higher on Wednesday after recent losses, but metal prices were stuck in a tight range on caution ahead of this week's GDP data from top consumer China that is expected to yield fresh trading cues.

* Brent rose above $98 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering slightly from the previous session's losses, ahead of U.S. inventory data that is expected to show crude stocks shrinking for a third week in the world's largest oil consumer.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.

* CHEMRING : The defence contractor rose on Tuesday on rumours U.S. based firm General Dynamics, the fourth largest defence contractor in the world, was gearing up to launch a 868 million pounds, or 450 pence-a-share, bid for the Hampshire based company, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* ROLLS ROYCE : The engine maker announces it has won a $280 million trent order from Avianca.

* XSTRATA : The miner sets September 7 as the on which shareholders will vote on its proposed merger with Glencore.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil major signs share purchase agreement to acquire Gasnor Acquisition of the remaining outstanding shares in the company for $74 million.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : An experimental once-daily AIDS drug from GlaxoSmithKline and its partner Shionogi proved superior to Gilead's Atripla in a late-stage clinical trial, increasing hopes for the new product.

* BURBERRY : The luxury goods firm reports first-quarter revenue up 11 percent.

* ICAP : The interdealer broker said a fall in electronic broking activity dragged revenue at the world's largest derivatives broker down 9 percent in its first quarter.

* HAYS : The recruitment reports Q4 group net fee growth of 2 percent versus the prior year with growth in its international business offseting a weaker performance in the UK and Ireland, and the firm says expects overall conditions to remain challenging but growth opportunities do still exist.

* JD WETHERSPOONS : British pub operator JD Wetherspoon said cost pressures from government legislation would weigh this year on what has so far been a solid performance boosted by major events.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : The housebuilder said it expects to deliver a profit before tax and exceptional items of around 110 million pounds for FY 2011/12, a 158 percent increase on the prior year.

