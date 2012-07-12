(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 25 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors seen cutting their exposure to riskier assets on uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy would have to worsen further before the central bank took any more easing steps. A few officials thought further stimulus was justified, but the majority remained unconvinced.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.41 points, or 0.01 percent on Wednesday at 5,664.48, having swung in a 50 point arc during the session, with volume under 65 percent of the 90-day daily average.

* Copper edged down on Thursday, dropping for its fifth session in seven, as uncertainty that the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures soured market sentiment, with prices in tight ranges on caution ahead of China's GDP data, to be released on Friday, are expected.

* BARCLAYS - Top shareholders in Barclays fear regulators will rush through the appointment of a new head at the scandal-struck bank, and not take the time to search for an outsider to bring about a root-and-branch culture change.

Barclays is poised to approach regulators for clearance of a plan to appoint Sir Michael Rake as its new chairman, with a view to an announcement within weeks, The Times said.

* HSBC - The global bank plans to "acknowledge and apologise" for failing to spot and deal with money laundering within the bank during a U.S. Senate panel hearing next week, its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver said in an internal memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters.

*RIO TINTO - The Anglo-Australian miner said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Guy Elliott would retire at the end of next year, and that the company would be creating a new position to oversee the group's strategy.

Rio Tinto has decided not to participate in a planned iron ore project worth over 1 billion euros in Portugal, but the government remains confident it will find prospectors as other foreign firms remain interested, two sources close to the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

* VODAFONE - Australia's Telstra will sell its struggling New Zealand operations to British mobile operator Vodafone in a NZ$840 million ($670 million) deal, threatening Telecom New Zealand's dominance and potentially making it a future takeover target.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - The food producer to Primark retail group reported an 11 peercent rise in group revenue in the year-to-date, with AB sugar substantially ahead and Primark sales growth of 16 percent year to date at constant exchange rates, with the group trading outlook for the full year in line with expectations.

* AEGIS GROUP - Japan's Dentsu Inc has agreed to buy the British marketing group for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion), or 240 pence a share, to combine the Japanese firm's strong presence in Asia with the British group's footprint in Europe and digital services.

* ASHMORE GROUP - The fund manager reported a fall in the amount of money it manages in its fourth quarter after weak performance and the exit of clients saw it lose more than a fifth of its equity assets.

* ROCKHOPPER - Premier Oil is to acquire 60 per cent. of Rockhopper's interests in its North Falkland basin licences for an upfront cash payment of $231 million.

* PREMIER OIL - The oil explorer said it traded strongly in the recent quarter, and look forwards to an increasingly material exploration programme over the next 12 months.

* 888 HOLDINGS - The online gaming group expects its EBITDA for the first half of 2012 to significantly exceed current forecasts, and its full year EBITDA to be materially ahead of current expectations, as strong trading in the second half of 2011 has continued throughout the first half, although the second-half is expected to show slightly lower margins than the strong first-half.

* SUPERGROUP - The fashion group posted full-year profit before tax of 51.4 million pounds, up 8.7 percent from the 47.3 million recorded in the previous year, and said despite the glum economic backdrop, the Superdry brand remains strong and it is encouraged by the potential for 2013 ranges.

* AVEVA GROUP - The firm said it has seen no change in its demand environment during the first-quarter, and it continues to be cash generative and has a strong balance sheet.

* FENNER - The group said it continued to make solid progress, achieving revenue and earnings in line with expectations, and recent trading supports its confidence in meeting its expectations for the full year.

* TELFORD HOMES - The firm said it expects a substantial increase in profits for the year to March 31 2013, in line with market expectations, with the outlook for the group remaining strong .

* OXFORD INSTRUMENTS - The group said it has made an encouraging start to year with orders, sales and profits all ahead of last year, and markets remaining strong despite continued economic uncertainty, particularly in Europe.

* CUPID : The UK-listed online dating company is rumoured to be attracting the attention of U.S. peer Interactive Corporation, whose subscription based online dating service takes in websites Match.com, uDate.com and Chemistry.com, and which is rumoured to be looking to expand in the UK, with a cash bid of around 290 million pounds or 350 pence a share potentially in the offing, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* British companies cut their marketing budgets for the first time in a year in the second quarter, as pessimism about the economy regained the upper hand, an IPA Bellwether survey said on Thursday.

* No important British economic data will be released on Thursday, so investors will eye the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT together with June U.S. import and export prices, with June's U.S. Federal Budget not released until after the London close at 1800 GMT.

