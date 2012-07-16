* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 3 points, or 0.05 percent, higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors looking for more company earnings reports and a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week to determine the market's near-term direction. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 57.88 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,666.13, regaining all the previous session's drop to end a volatile week almost where it started last Monday at 5,662.

Strength in heavyweight commodity stocks and banks lifted Britain's top share index on Friday, as investors' risk appetite returned after second-quarter growth rates in China slowed, fuelling expectations of more stimulus moves.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker is expected to announce an agreement to acquire Human Genome Sciences for about $2.8 billion as soon as Monday, ending a three-month hostile pursuit of the U.S. biotechnology company, sources familiar with the situation said.

* BHP BILLITON - The world's largest mining company has decided to pull out of Guinea, putting its Mount Nimba iron ore project up for sale, the Sunday Times reported.

* BP - The billionaire co-owners of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP would be willing to sell their stake to the British oil major for cash and stock to put an end to a bitter shareholder conflict, Stan Polovets, the CEO of the AAR consortium - through which a quartet of investors own half of TNK-BP - said in an interview with Reuters on Sunday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Direct Line, Britain's biggest motor insurer run by government-owned RBS, is a takeover target for private equity groups looking to pre-empt what would be one of the biggest initial public offerings in London this year.

* BARCLAYS - Marcus Agius and Michael Rake are to meet Barclays' investors in an attempt to contain the fallout from the Libor rigging scandal, as the bank faces further embarrassment with evidence to MPs from Jerry del Missier, The Daily Telegraph said on Monday.

* Vikram Pandit, Chief Executive of Citigroup, has rejected the UK's planned regulations for separating the operations of large banks. He promised Citigroup would seek regulatory permission by the end of the year to make a substantial return of capital to shareholders. Citigroup reports second-quarter earnings on Monday.

* G4S - The giant security company has been relying on a team of low-cost temporary managers to oversee its crisis-hit Olympics security staffing operation, it can be disclosed, The Daily Telegraph said on Monday. G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles said he had considered his future following the security firm's botched London Olympics contract, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* VODAFONE - The British mobile telecoms group is poised to secure a $4.5 billion windfall from its American venture. The payout is likely to be approved this week at a board meeting of Verizon Wireless, the British company's mobile phone joint venture in the U.S., The Sunday Times said.

* BSKYB - The satellite television broadcaster has axed Bank of America Merrill Lynch as its key adviser in the latest blow to the bank's broking division, The Independent on Sunday said.

* No important British economic data is scheduled for Monday but there will be a welter of releases later in the week, including the latest inflation, unemployment, retail sales, and public sector finance figures, together with minutes from the July Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

* Across the Atlantic, June U.S. retail sales numbers will be released at 1230 GMT on Monday, at the same time as July's Empire State Index, with May business invesntories due at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SAGE GROUP issues a third-quarter trading update.

STHREE posts first-half results.

