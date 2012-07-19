* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 10-14 points,
or 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the
previous session's rally on the back of strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia
as the corporate earnings season continues to surprise on the upside. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 56.68 points, or 1,0 percent on Wednesday
at 5,685.77, its highest level in nearly two weeks, as hopes of fresh central
bank stimulus measures lifted equity markets, although traders said an overall
weak economic outlook would limit any future gains.
* Copper held steady on Thursday after better-than-expected housing
data from the United States and China, eased concerns over the impact on demand
for metals from a slowdown in the global economy.
* Brent crude held steady above $105 on Thursday, near a seven-week
high as oil supply fears were stoked by a deadly bombing in Syria and an attack
on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria that added to political turbulence in the Middle
East.
* Gold edged up on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses as
the dollar weakened, although investors were less than convinced of its
direction given the uncertainty of prospects of further stimulus from the
Federal Reserve and persistent worries about Europe.
* BP - BP said on Wednesday it would start negotiations with the Alfa
Access-Renova (AAR) consortium of Soviet-born tycoons to buy all or part of its
50 percent share in TNK-BP after they notified the British oil major of their
intentions earlier in the day.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - South Korea's anti-trust agency, which is
probing suspected collusion in setting three-month rates, has inspected the
offices of the local unit of Standard Chartered and three local banks as part of
the investigation, the four banks said on Thursday.
* GENEL ENERGY - The oil and gas producer led by former BP
boss Tony Hayward, has made its first acquisition in Morocco and the Ivory
Coast, the Times reported on Thursday.
* British football club Manchester United is expected to launch its IPO in
New York as early as next week, for pricing in early August, after earlier
attempts in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that he cannot see
an end to the government's austerity programme while Britain tackles its huge
budget deficit amid deteriorating economic conditions. Cameron indicated that
Britain's programme of spending cuts, initially planned to take five years,
could last until 2020.
* British retail sales numbers for June will be released at 0830 GMT, with a
month-on-month rise of 0.6 percent forecast, after a 1.4 percent increase in
May, giving unchanged annualised growth of 2.4 percent.
* The latest U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers are scheduled for 1230 GMT,
with June lead indicators, June existing home sales, and July's Philly Fed Index
all due at 1400 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
LAND SECURITIES holds its annual general meeting.
KINGFISHER issues a first-quarter trading update.
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS issues a trading update.
HALFORDS GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.
MOTHERCARE issues a trading update.
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL reports full-year results.
JJB SPORTS holds its annual general meeting.
BRITVIC issues a third-quarter trading update.
HILTON FOOD GROUP issues a trading update.
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP unveils first-half results.
ILIKA posts full-year results.
ACAL issues a trading update.
ENERGY TECHNIQUE holds its annual general meeting.
MCKAY SECURITIES holds its annual general meeting.
SHANKS GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Patrick Graham)