UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 10
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, July 20 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10-14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 28.42 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Thursday at 5,714.19 points.
* Britain's public sector finance numbers for June, due at 0830 GMT, are forecast to show a PSNCR of 6.10 billion pounds, down from 10.689 billion pounds a year earlier, and a PSB of 11.00 billion pounds, down from 10.299 billion last year.
* London copper prices edged up on Friday, holding near a two-week high hit in the previous session on hopes of more steps by top consumer China to boost its economy after Beijing's comments on jobs creation.
* The euro eased against the dollar and hovered near a record low versus the Australian dollar on Friday, undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in euro zone money-market rates.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data.
* No important U.S. economic data is due for release on Friday.
* The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion-pound ($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, in a deal likely to face tough regulatory scrutiny.
* A group of banks being investigated in an interest rate rigging scandal are looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators rather than face a Barclays-style backlash by going it alone, people familiar with the banks' thinking said.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANGLO AMERICAN issues a second-quarter output report.
VODAFONE GROUP issues a trading update.
C&W COMMUNICATIONS issues a first-quarter trading update.
BEAZLEY posts first-half results.
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP issues a trading update.
ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP reports full-year results.
HOMESERVE holds its annual general meeting.
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index was up 0.6 percent at 7,229.50 points at the market close, underperforming the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Thursday, as insurance and banking stocks picked up pace, while miners weighed. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is the latest bank to join a new British cyber security group for banks called the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.