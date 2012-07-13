LONDON, July 13 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 26-28 points, or 0.5 percent, on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, with commodity stocks likely to be boosted by China Q2 growth data
which met forecasts but fuelled expectations of more moves to stimulate the
* China saw growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier,
bang in line with market expectations but the slowest pace since the
January-March quarter of 2009 and the sixth consecutive quarter of slower
growth.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 56.23 points, or 1.0 percent, at
5,608.25 on Thursday, as growth concerns and fading hopes for near-term U.S.
monetary stimulus took their toll on investor sentiment.
* No important British economic data will be released on Friday, so
investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with June producer prices
scheduled for 1230 GMT, and the preliminary reading of the July
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey due at 1355 GMT.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP is close to selling over 600 branches to the
Co-operative Group at a steep discount to the previously mooted 1.5
billion-pound price tag, the Financial Times reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BRITISH LAND holds a shareholder meeting
ELECTROCOMPONENTS issues an AGM trading update.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
