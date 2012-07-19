(Adds further company news)
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 10-14 points,
or 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the
previous session's rally on the back of strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia
as the corporate earnings season continues to surprise on the upside. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 56.68 points, or 1,0 percent on Wednesday
at 5,685.77, its highest level in nearly two weeks, as hopes of fresh central
bank stimulus measures lifted equity markets, although traders said an overall
weak economic outlook would limit any future gains.
* Copper held steady on Thursday after better-than-expected housing
data from the United States and China, eased concerns over the impact on demand
for metals from a slowdown in the global economy.
* Brent crude held steady above $105 on Thursday, near a seven-week
high as oil supply fears were stoked by a deadly bombing in Syria and an attack
on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria that added to political turbulence in the Middle
East.
* Gold edged up on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses as
the dollar weakened, although investors were less than convinced of its
direction given the uncertainty of prospects of further stimulus from the
Federal Reserve and persistent worries about Europe.
* BP - BP said on Wednesday it would start negotiations with the Alfa
Access-Renova (AAR) consortium of Soviet-born tycoons to buy all or part of its
50 percent share in TNK-BP after they notified the British oil major of their
intentions earlier in the day.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - South Korea's anti-trust agency, which is
probing suspected collusion in setting three-month rates, has inspected the
offices of the local unit of Standard Chartered and three local banks as part of
the investigation, the four banks said on Thursday.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The part-state-owned lender has agreed
terms to sell 632 branches to the Co-Operative Group for an initial
consideration of 350 million pounds, and up to 400 million pounds in additional
payments, concluding a protracted sales process aimed at streamlining its
business at the behest of regulators and boosting competition in British
high-street banking.
* KINGFISHER - Europe's biggest home improvement retailer, said
underlying sales recovered in its second quarter, showing its resilience in the
economic downturn even though heavy rain put British and French shoppers off
buying seasonal ranges.
* HALFORDS - The auto parts top bicycles retailer said its chief
executive David Wild was stepping down as it posted a sharp fall in quarterly
underlying sales after a wet summer hit seasonal demand for cycling and outdoor
leisure products such as camping equipment.
* JJB SPORTS - The sporting goods retailer said group like-for-like
sales dropped 8.7 percent in the 24 weeks ended July 15, with its cash margin
decreased by 16.6 percent, while since the beginning of April the group has
experienced a deterioration in trading, sp given the need to accelerate funding
to implement its turnaround, it is in talks with its strategic partners.
* SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL - Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct posted a strong rise in full year profit boosted
by buoyant online sales, which helped it win market share from rivals.
* BRITVIC - The soft drinks firm said its third-quarter
performance was materially impacted by very poor weather; and its product
recall, with Q3 revenue down 5.1 percent at constant currency, with the group
reviewing plans for 2013 and expect a reduction versus previous guidance.
* LIONTRUST - The asset manager saw net inflows of 93 million pounds
in the interim period, the eighth successive quarter in which the company has
had net inflows, with net inflows of 39 million pounds seen in the current
quarter from July 1 to July 17.
* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM - The oil explorer said it has increased
its volume estimate for the Shaikan discoveryto 12.4 billion barrels from 8
billion barrels previously.
* HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP - The joinery group posts first-half pretax
profit of 25.4 million pounds, up from 23.5 million pounds year ago, on revenue
of 364.6 million pounds, up from 341.7 million pounds a year ago, and says it
cautious about the outlook and will continue to respond to prevailing conditions
it encounters.
* WOOD GROUP - The oil services group said Bob Keiller, currently
head of its PSN division, will become CEO when current incumbent, Allister
Langlands steps up to become chairman on the retirement of Ian Wood.
[IS:nWLA0498]
* RICARDO - The engineer said it expects its profit performance to
be at the upper end of analyst expectations, with a strong order book and
pipeline, as well as operational delivery strength continuing to give the firm
confidence.
* SHANKS GROUP - The firm said it anticipates underlying trading for
2012/13 to be broadly in line with its expectations.
* KCOM GROUP - The telecoms provider confirmed that trading
continues to be in line with expectations in a pre-AGM trading update.
* PARAGON GROUP - The specialist lender posts pre-tax profits were
69.5 million pounds for the nine months to June 30.
* ITM POWER The group has raised 5 million pounds before expenses
through a placing of 10 million new ordinary shares and it intends to issue a
further 7.797 million new ordinary shares via an open offer to shareholders at
50 pence each.
* GENEL ENERGY - The oil and gas producer led by former BP
boss Tony Hayward, has made its first acquisition in Morocco and the Ivory
Coast, the Times reported on Thursday.
* British football club Manchester United is expected to launch its IPO in
New York as early as next week, for pricing in early August, after earlier
attempts in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that he cannot see
an end to the government's austerity programme while Britain tackles its huge
budget deficit amid deteriorating economic conditions. Cameron indicated that
Britain's programme of spending cuts, initially planned to take five years,
could last until 2020.
* British retail sales numbers for June will be released at 0830 GMT, with a
month-on-month rise of 0.6 percent forecast, after a 1.4 percent increase in
May, giving unchanged annualised growth of 2.4 percent.
* The latest U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers are scheduled for 1230 GMT,
with June lead indicators, June existing home sales, and July's Philly Fed Index
all due at 1400 GMT.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Patrick Graham)