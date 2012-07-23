LONDON, July 23 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 43 to 47 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, pressured by fears Spain might require a full sovereign bailout. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region after Valencia to say it would tap a government programme to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen governments were ready to follow the two regions.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 62.42 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,651.77 points on Friday as the news that Spain's Valencia region asked for a bailout underlined how far Europe still has to go to resolve the crisis.

* No important British economic data will be released on Monday, with little scheduled all week aside from the second, preliminary reading for British second-quarter GDP, due on Wednesday, with no change expected from the provisional forecasts of a 0.2 percent quarterly decline, and a 0.3 percent fall year-on-year.

* Across the Atlantic, June's Chicago Fed index will be released at 1230 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HAMMERSON posts first-half results.

AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD unveils first-half results.

SENIOR reports first-half results.

DOMINO'S PIZZA delivers first-half results.

FILTRONIC posts full-year results.

WSP GROUP reveals first-half results.

XP POWER posts first-half results.

CORAL PRODUCTS delivers full-year results.

DIALIGHT reports first-half results.

MICROGEN unveils first-half results.

32RED issues a trading update.

VOLEX issues a trading update.

AURUM MINING holds its annual general meeting.

BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING holds its annual general meeting.

NOVENTA holds its annual general meeting.

QUINTAIN ESTATES holds its annual general meeting.

