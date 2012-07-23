(Adds company news)

LONDON, July 23 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 43 to 47 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, pressured by fears Spain might require a full sovereign bailout. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region after Valencia to say it would tap a government programme to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen governments were ready to follow the two regions.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 62.42 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,651.77 points on Friday as the news that Spain's Valencia region asked for a bailout underlined how far Europe still has to go to resolve the crisis.

* No important British economic data will be released on Monday, with little scheduled all week aside from the second, preliminary reading for British second-quarter GDP, due on Wednesday, with no change expected from the provisional forecasts of a 0.2 percent quarterly decline, and a 0.3 percent fall year-on-year.

* Across the Atlantic, June's Chicago Fed index will be released at 1230 GMT.

* UK companies paid a record 22.6 billion pounds ($35.50 billion) in dividends in the second quarter as many firms baulked at spending bumper cash piles on deal making or other forms of capital expenditure in the face of the global economic slowdown.

* Britons are taking the least pessimistic view on their future finances in more than two years this month thanks to sliding inflation, a survey showed, fuelling hopes that consumers may have more money left to spend and support the ailing economy.

* BARCLAYS Michael Rake has formally informed Barclays that he does not wish to be considered for the role of chairman, easyJet said on Monday, confirming what sources had told Reuters on behalf of Rake.

Rake also holds chairmanship roles at telecoms firm BT Group and easyJet.

* BP has proposed Russia's No.3 oil company TNK-BP would pay $1 billion in dividend attributable to 2012 income, TNK-BP said in a statement.

* HAMMERSON invests 100 million pounds in designer outlets; interim dividend up 5.5 percent to 7.7 pence per share.

* AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD maintains full-year guidance, warns on costs.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright)