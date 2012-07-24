LONDON, July 24 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening around 18 points higher, or up 0.3 percent on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 117.90 points, or 2.1 percent lower, on
Monday at 5,533.87 points. The FTSE 100 plunged on Monday to its lowest level in
three weeks and fell back into the red for the year as fresh euro zone worries
hit banks across the continent, while technical charts pointed to further
weakness over the summer.
* Data showed China's flash factory purchasing managers index rose in July
to its highest level since February, lifted by a pick up in output and signs of
improvement in new export orders, sparking a rally in oil and metal prices.
* Late on Monday, Moody's changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands
and Luxembourg to 'negative' from 'stable", citing an increased chance that
Greece could leave the euro zone, which "would set off a chain of financial
sector shocks.
* Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by improving Chinese
manufacturing data, but the euro remained under pressure as surging Spanish
borrowing costs stoked fears that the euro zone's fourth-largest economy will be
forced to seek a bailout.
* In the United States, monthly home price data is due to be released.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
APR ENERGY Trading update
CARPETRIGHT Q1 trading update
CRODA INTL H1 results
CSR Q2 results
DCD MEDIA Shareholder meeting
DRAGON OIL Trading update
MAN GROUP H1 results
FIDELITY CHINA AGM
GLOBO Trading update
GT PORTLAND ESTATES Trading update
HELICAL BAR AGM
HALMA Trading update and AGM
INTL FERRO METALS Output report
IMPERIAL TOBACCO Trading update
INTL PERSONAL FINANCE Interim results
MORGAN CRUCIBLE CO Interim results
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL Interim results
PACE Interim results
PZ CUSSONS Preliminary results
SCAPA GROUP Holds AGM
VODAFONE GROUP Holds AGM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)