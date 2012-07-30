LONDON, July 30 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25-26 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 54.05 points, or 1 percent, at 5,627.21 points on Friday, as hopes for fresh stimulus from the ECB boosted European stocks, with a strong performance by Barclays outweighing poor results from heavyweight mining and publishing companies.

* U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus.

* The euro slipped on Monday as short-term technical charts flashed a bearish signal, but its losses were limited by hopes the European Central Bank will soon launch fresh action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Brent crude rose toward $107 per barrel on Monday, stretching gains into a fifth consecutive day.

* Halifax house price data and mortgage lending data are due to be released in Britain on Monday.

UK CORPORATE NEWS:

* HSBC : The threat that HSBC faces a big U.S. fine for lax controls in its anti-money laundering systems and the risk it will be pulled deeper into an interest rate manipulation probe are set to overshadow strong half-year profits on Monday.

* PEARSON : Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners on Monday said it sold PT Efficient English Services, the operator of Wall Street Institute in Indonesia, to Pearson for $16.3 million.

* RYANAIR : Irish airline missed its Q1 forecasts.

* RBS : British bank RBS is braced to be punished over its role in the interest-rate rigging scandal that has rocked the industry, Chief Executive Stephen Hester said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

* AVIVA : Insurer has received a number of unsolicited approaches from financial and private equity buyers for a U.S. unit estimated to be worth some 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* BARCLAYS : Gus O'Donnell, widely seen as a front runner to become chairman at scandal-hit bank Barclays, is out of the running for the job after senior bankers raised concerns about the former top civil servant's lack of industry experience. The Daily Mail also reported that the bank is turning a deaf ear to pressure from investors to break itself up in order to signal a decisive move away from the tarnished reign of former boss Bob Diamond.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HSBC HOLDINGS H1 RESULTS

ASTER SHAREHOLDER MEETING

BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS TRADING UPDATE

FIDESSA GROUP H1 RESULTS

GEM DIAMONDS H1 RESULTS

GRIFFIN MINING AGM

HISCOX H1 RESULTS

KELLER H1 RESULTS

NATIONAL GRID TRADING UPDATE

RECKITT BENCKISER H1 RESULTS

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS H1 RESULTS

