LONDON, July 30 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 25-26 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to financial
* The UK blue chip index closed up 54.05 points, or 1 percent, at 5,627.21
points on Friday, as hopes for fresh stimulus from the ECB boosted European
stocks, with a strong performance by Barclays outweighing poor results
from heavyweight mining and publishing companies.
* U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest close
since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank may provide further stimulus.
* The euro slipped on Monday as short-term technical charts flashed a
bearish signal, but its losses were limited by hopes the European Central Bank
will soon launch fresh action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Brent crude rose toward $107 per barrel on Monday, stretching gains into a
fifth consecutive day.
* Halifax house price data and mortgage lending data are due to be released
in Britain on Monday.
UK CORPORATE NEWS:
* HSBC : The threat that HSBC faces a big U.S. fine for lax controls
in its anti-money laundering systems and the risk it will be pulled deeper into
an interest rate manipulation probe are set to overshadow strong half-year
profits on Monday.
* PEARSON : Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital
Partners on Monday said it sold PT Efficient English Services, the operator of
Wall Street Institute in Indonesia, to Pearson for $16.3 million.
* RYANAIR : Irish airline missed its Q1 forecasts.
* RBS : British bank RBS is braced to be punished over its
role in the interest-rate rigging scandal that has rocked the industry, Chief
Executive Stephen Hester said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.
* AVIVA : Insurer has received a number of unsolicited approaches from
financial and private equity buyers for a U.S. unit estimated to be worth some 1
billion pounds ($1.57 billion), the Sunday Telegraph reported.
* BARCLAYS : Gus O'Donnell, widely seen as a front runner to become
chairman at scandal-hit bank Barclays, is out of the running for the job after
senior bankers raised concerns about the former top civil servant's lack of
industry experience. The Daily Mail also reported that the bank is turning a
deaf ear to pressure from investors to break itself up in order to signal a
decisive move away from the tarnished reign of former boss Bob Diamond.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HSBC HOLDINGS H1 RESULTS
ASTER SHAREHOLDER MEETING
BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS TRADING UPDATE
FIDESSA GROUP H1 RESULTS
GEM DIAMONDS H1 RESULTS
GRIFFIN MINING AGM
HISCOX H1 RESULTS
KELLER H1 RESULTS
NATIONAL GRID TRADING UPDATE
RECKITT BENCKISER H1 RESULTS
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS H1 RESULTS
