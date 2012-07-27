(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 to 25 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the previous session's strong gains in tandem with leaps on Wall Street and in Asia. Hopes that central bank meetings next week will take - or at least point to - more steps to support struggling major economies underpinned the gains. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 74.84 points, or 1.4 percent on Thursday at 5,573.16 Thursday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was needed to preserve the euro, boosting sentiment among investors hoping for more decisive action in the single currency's debt crisis.

* BARCLAYS - The British bank apologised for an interest rate rigging scandal that has rocked it and the banking industry in the past month as it beat expectations with an underlying half-year profit of more than 4 billion pounds.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The miner saw profits drop almost 40 percent in the first half of the year as faltering global economic growth hit the prices of key commodities like iron ore and platinum, but failed to bring down costs.

* PEARSON - The British education and publishing group said 2012 was turning out to be tougher than it expected after profit fell by 10 percent in the first half, although it said it could still achieve growth for the full year.

* UNITED UTILITIES - Britain's largest listed water utility said current trading was in line with its expectations to help it report a good underlying financial performance for 2012-13.

* BURBERRY - The British luxury brand said it had ended talks with fragrance partner Interparfums over a new agreement and was looking at other ways of developing its fragrance and beauty business.

* CARPHONE WAREHOUSE - Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer stuck to its full-year forecasts as it posted a less than feared fall in underlying sales at its main European business, though it cautioned the prepay market remains weak.

* WILLIAM HILL - Britain's largest bookmaker said it was on track to meet its full year targets after first half profit before tax rose to 143.3 million pounds ($225 million), in line with forecasts.

* 3I GROUP - The private equity group said it is making progress with cost-cutting measures as it moves to a new reporting timetable it hopes will make it more transparent and win back shareholders dissatisfied at years of poor performance.

* SPECTRIS - The firm said its first-half sales rose 18 percent to 596.7 million pounds, with pretax profit also up 18 percent to 92 million pounds.

* JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP - The insurance broker says first-half underlying pretax profit rose 12 percent to 89.4 million pounds.

* A G BARR - The soft drinks firm said recent poor weather will have had a further negative impact on its market performance although its anticipates six month sales revenue of around 130 million pounds, a 4.5 percent increase over the prior year. Assuming no further deterioration in its market, the group sees further growth and margin improvements in the second-half.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The oil major said it is in talks to buy into liquefied natural gas producer InterOil Corp's Papua New Guinea exploration licenses and LNG terminal.

* GLENCORE, one of the world's largest commodities suppliers, has won approval from Australian regulators for its C$6.1 billion ($6 billion) takeover of grain handler Viterra Inc.

* JJB SPORTS - The British retailer's chief executive is to step down just weeks after its new chairman-elect took the reins, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

* No major British economic data is planned for release on Friday, so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with the second reading for second-quarter U.S. GDP due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading of the July Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment report scheduled for 1355 GMT.

