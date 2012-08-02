* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10-11 points, or 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, as investors await monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank as well as the Bank of England later in the day. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 77.54 points, or 1.4 percent higher on Wednesday at 5,712.82, its highest closing level since ending at 5,714.19 points on July 19.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average off 0.3 percent, impacted by a trading glitch and after the Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus, even as it signalled more strongly that further bond buying could be in store.

* ECB President Mario Draghi faces intense pressure from investors, European leaders and even the United States to deliver on last week's pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro when the bank meets.

* The Bank of England looks set to stick to its current stimulus plan for Britain's ailing economy on Thursday, with policymakers anxious to assess the impact of other recent actions.

* Ahead of the Bank of England rate decision, the Markit/CIPS construction sector PMIs for July will be unveiled at 0830 GMT, giving further clues as to the health of the British economy.

* Across the Atlantic ahead of Friday's key U.S. August jobs report, July Challenger layoffs will be released at 1130 GMT and the latest weekly jobless claims are due at 1230 GMT. Aside from that data, July's ISM New York survey, June factory orders, and June revised durable goods order numbers will be released at 1400 GMT.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Senior British government figures are discussing the possibility of buying out private investors in RBS, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RSA INSURANCE GROUP unveils first-half results.

SCHRODERS reports first-half results.

BAE SYSTEMS unveils first-half results.

SMITH & NEPHEW reveals second-quarter results.

AGGREKO reports first-half results.

SEGRO delivers first-half results.

LADBROKES reports first-half results.

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS posts first-half results.

ALLIANCE TRUST delivers first-half results.

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS unveils first-half results.

TRINITY MIRROR posts first-half results.

4IMPRINT GROUP posts first-half results.

MANAGEMENT CONSULTING GROUP reveals first-half results.

RPS GROUP delivers first-half results.

ROBERT WALTERS posts first-half results.

HYDER CONSULTING issues a trading update.

INVESTEC holds its annual general meeting.

NORTHERN PETROLEUM holds its annual general meeting.

> Other business headlines