LONDON, July 30 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25-26 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 54.05 points, or 1 percent, at 5,627.21 points on Friday, as hopes for fresh stimulus from the ECB boosted European stocks, with a strong performance by Barclays outweighing poor results from heavyweight mining and publishing companies.

* U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to its highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide further stimulus.

* The euro slipped on Monday as short-term technical charts flashed a bearish signal, but its losses were limited by hopes the European Central Bank will soon launch fresh action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Brent crude rose toward $107 per barrel on Monday, stretching gains into a fifth consecutive day.

* Halifax house price data and mortgage lending data are due to be released in Britain on Monday.

UK CORPORATE NEWS:

* HSBC : The threat that HSBC faces a big U.S. fine for lax controls in its anti-money laundering systems and the risk it will be pulled deeper into an interest rate manipulation probe are set to overshadow strong half-year profits on Monday.

* PEARSON : Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners on Monday said it sold PT Efficient English Services, the operator of Wall Street Institute in Indonesia, to Pearson for $16.3 million.

* RYANAIR : Irish airline missed its Q1 forecasts.

* RBS : British bank RBS is braced to be punished over its role in the interest-rate rigging scandal that has rocked the industry, Chief Executive Stephen Hester said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

* AVIVA : Insurer has received a number of unsolicited approaches from financial and private equity buyers for a U.S. unit estimated to be worth some 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* BARCLAYS : Gus O'Donnell, widely seen as a front runner to become chairman at scandal-hit bank Barclays, is out of the running for the job after senior bankers raised concerns about the former top civil servant's lack of industry experience. The Daily Mail also reported that the bank is turning a deaf ear to pressure from investors to break itself up in order to signal a decisive move away from the tarnished reign of former boss Bob Diamond.

* RECKITT BENCKISER : Reckitt Benckiser is growing faster than its markets despite tough trading in southern Europe and some slowing in emerging markets as the British consumer goods group focuses on its top brands and fastest growing regions.

* NATIONAL GRID : Utility said it had started the year well and kept a positive outlook for 2012/2013.

* GLENCORE : Mining company said the Viterra noteholder meeting was cancelled.

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Company reported higher profits.

* HISCOX : Insurer returned to an H1 profit.

* BREWIN DOLPHIN : Financial services group reported a 4.4 percent rise in Q3 income.

* UTV MEDIA : Appointed Richard Huntingford as chairman.

* KELLER : Reported higher H1 profits.

* LONDON & STAMFORD : Property group completed the acquisition of Marlow International.

* JAMES HALSTEAD : Company said it had continued to trade solidly in difficult market conditions.

* FIDESSA : Financial software group said its margin was likely to be slightly below that seen in recent years.

* GEM DIAMONDS : Reported higher production.

* TOWER RESOURCES : Announced a placing to raise 5.9 million pounds and said Repsol would be farmed in as an operator to its Namibian offshore licence 0010.

* DIPLOMA : Reported higher revenues.

