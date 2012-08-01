(adds company results)

LONDON Aug 1 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5-7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 45.97 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,647.66, on Tuesday, halting a three-day rally, as the UK's benchmark index was weighed on by worries the European Central Bank may not deliver enough stimulus this week to tackle a global economic slowdown, as comments by German policymakers further dented expectations.

The FTSE 100, however, ended July up 2 percent.

* China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July, suggesting the sector is barely growing, while a rival HSBC survey indicated the more market-sensitive private sector is starting to recover.

* Brent crude slipped toward $104 per barrel, and London copper dropped to its lowest in almost a week after the manufacturing data from China, a top consumer of commodities fell short of expectations, while fading hopes for monetary stimulus in the United States and Europe also dragged down prices.

* There is a deluge of July PMI data due out across the globe on Wednesday, including UK manufacturing PMI scheduled for release at 0828 GMT. The market is expecting the data to show further contraction in the sector with the figure forecast to be 48.5, down from 48.6 in June, according to a Thomson Reuters poll, highlighting the impact from worsening global macro economic conditions.

July's U.S. manufacturing PMI is scheduled for release at 1400 GMT with the sector predicted to have expanded to 50.2, up from 49.7 in June, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

* Also in the U.S., ahead of key non-farm payrolls on Friday, investors will look for clues as to the health of the employment market with ADP National Employment data for July due out at 1215 GMT. The figure is expected to be 120,000, down from 176,000 in June.

A poor showing in any one of those pieces of data will increase the spotlight on the Federal Reserve, which holds a press conference at 1815 GMT on Wednesday following its latest two-day monetary policy meeting, albeit with hopes fading that the Fed will introduce some form of stimulus to revive a flagging economy.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The Asia-focused bank reported a 9 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, its slowest for the period in a decade, as a slowdown in key markets such as India crimped growth in businesses like wealth management.

BHP BILITON - The world's biggest mining firm said on Wednesday it would focus on cutting costs, three weeks before it is expected to report its first drop in annual profits since the 2008 global financial crisis due to weakening commodity demand.

* ANTOFAGASTA - The copper miner sai d first-half copper production was up 16.5 percent year-on-year, with production for f u ll- y ear 2 012 still expected to be approximately 700,000 tonnes.

* EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES - The Kazakh mining group reported a drop in second-quarter output from its key ferroalloys and iron ore divisions, hit by repair work, but saw increased production from its growing copper arm.

* RIO TINTO - The global miner is cutting staff in Australia and closing its Sydney office as it battles falling commodity prices and threats to demand from Europe's debt crisis.

* NEXT - The high street fashion retailer reported a 4.5 percent rise in first-half sales, with N e xt directory revenues up 13.3 percent, as the firm said its sees full-year earnings per share up by around 6 percent more than the growth in pretax profit .

* REXAM - The drinks can maker posted a slight rise in first-half underlying profit of 207 million pounds, compared with 204 million pounds a year ago, and raised its interim dividend by 6 percent an d said i ts progress in the to date gave it confidence in achieving its 15 percent return on capital employed target by the end of 2013.

The company also announced the proposed sale of its Personal Care business and its intention to return around 370 million pounds to shareholders once the transactions are completed.

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT - The fund firm reported an acceleration of flows of money into its core mutual funds business during the second quarter of the year, with flows reaching 265 million pounds ($415.2 million) over the first half of the year.

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT - The UK fund firm reported a narrowing of its net losses on the back of increased cost savings and a lower than expected fall in assets under management.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - The housebuilder posted a 50 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said it expected to deliver further improvements in performance across all key metrics, although it anticipated full year returns in 2012 line with its expectations.

* AVOCET MINING - The miner reported a fall in profits with earnings per share plunging to 81 cents from 632 c ents a year earlier as the firm continued to take measures to improve mining capacity and operating efficiencies.

* FILTRONA - The British plastic and fibre products supplier announced adjusted operating profit rose 26 percent for the first-half helped by strong growth in its protection and finishing products business.

* XCHANGING <XCH.L > - The outsourcing firm reported first-half adjusted operating profit of 16.0 million pounds, up from 13.8 million pounds a year ago, and said it expected progress to continue through the second half.

* MOUCHEL - The services group said it has agreed a restructuring of the company with its lenders which has resulted in a debt for equity swap whereby lenders will release 87 million pounds of group's debt liabilities for a majority interest in the company, which will leave the company with 60 million pounds of outstanding debt.

* BG Group and Johnson Matthey go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.36 points off the index.

