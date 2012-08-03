(Adds further company news)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4-7 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, steadying after sharp falls in the previous session, with all eyes on the key July U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to rise by 100,000 in July, after an 80,000 increase in June, with the unemployment rate seen static at 8.2 percent.

* The UK blue chip index closed 50.52 points, or 0.9 percent lower on Thursday at 5,662.30, retreating from a three-month high hit earlier in the session, after the European Central Bank failed to deliver widely expected stimulus measures to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

* London copper steadied on Friday but was still set for its biggest weekly loss in two months as European Central Bank inaction disappointed markets and worries over global growth dragged on the outlook for metals, and after some mixed data from top metals consumer China.

* China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said. Growth in new orders eased, although construction services jumped.

A rival services purchasing managers' index (PMI), sponsored by HSBC, headed in the opposite direction, rising to 53.1 in July from a 10-month low of 52.3 in June. It showed new orders picking up, albeit at a below-trend pace.

* Brent crude inched above $106 a barrel on Friday on concerns over supply from the Middle East and the North Sea, though worries over a slowing global economy capped gains.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The part-nationalised bank said it had dismissed a number of employees for misconduct as a result of its investigations into an interest rate rigging scandal, as it reported a first half operating profit of 1.83 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), down from 1.97 billion the year before.

* BHP BILLITON - The world's biggest miner said on Friday it would take a $2.84 billion writedown on the value of the U.S. Fayetteville shale gas assets it bought in 2011 and a further $450 million writedown for Australian nickel assets, sending its shares down over 2 percent in Australian trading.

* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP - Europe's fourth-biggest airline group by market value, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, cuts its full-year profit guidance citing a poor performance from its Spanish unit and rising fuel costs, as it reported an operating loss of 253 million euros ($307.6 million) in the six months to the end of June compared to a profit of 88 million euros in the same period a year ago

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugs maker has completed its $3 billion acquisition of long-time biotech partner Human Genome Sciences, after buying all the outstanding shares for $14.25 each in cash

* ASTRAZENECA - The drug maker's switch to a new administrative system at its factory in Sodertalje in Sweden, which has led to output problems, has to date cost 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($220 million), Swedish radio reported on Friday.

* RENTOKIL INITIAL - The British cleaning-to-pest control firm said profit rose 7 percent for the first half of 2012, helped by lower costs, and that it expects its beleaguered parcel business City Link to return to profitability in the fourth quarter.

* INMARSAT - The satellite company said it had returned its core maritime business to growth, helped by strong subscriber uptake for its broadband terminals and price changes, as its first-half revenue edged up by $1 million to $684 million, while core earnings, excluding contributions from LightSquared, were slightly down at $332 million.

* Britain's economy will shrink this year and any meaningful recovery will remain elusive until 2014 as the euro zone debt crisis and the government's spending cuts weigh heavily on the country's prospects, the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said on Friday.

* On the domestic data front, the Markit/CIPS British service sector PMIs for July will be unveiled at 0828 GMT, with a reading of 51.5 forecast, up from 51.3 in the previous month.

* July's U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at 1400 GMT.

