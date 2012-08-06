LONDON Aug 6 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 1 to 2 points lower, or down 0.05 percent on Monday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed up 124.98 points, or 2.2 percent, at
5,787.28 points on Friday, as better-than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls helped
markets recover their appetite for risk.
* Asian shares rallied to a three-month high and the euro touched a
one-month peak against the dollar on Monday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs
data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis sharpened
investor appetite for risk.
* The euro scaled a one-month high against the dollar on Monday in
choppy trading as traders unwound bearish bets on the single currency.
* Brent crude dropped toward $108 a barrel on Monday as a recent surge in
prices gave some investors a chance to sell their holdings for profit, while
more data was eyed for clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook
for oil demand.
* In Britain, BRC retail sales and Halifax house prices data are due to be
published.
UK CORPORATE NEWS:
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco is
considering a bid for Citizens, the American unit of British state-controlled
lender Royal Bank of Scotland, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell is pulling some of its funds
out of European banks over fears stirred by the euro zone's mounting debt
crisis, The Times reported on Monday.
* JJB : The Daily Telegraph reported that JJB Sports' leading
shareholders could force through a major restructuring of the retailer after
losing patience with management over the company's poor performance.
* A four-year investigation into possible manipulation of the silver market
looks likely to be dropped by U.S. regulators, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AER LINGUS Irish airline posts traffic figures
EASYJET Budget airline reports traffic figures
MORGAN SINDALL H1 results
SHARE H1 figures
SPEYMILL Holds AGM
TELECITY H1 results
