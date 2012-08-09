LONDON Aug 9 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, as data showing a drop in China's consumer inflation fuelled expectation of further policy easing to boost growth.

* The UK blue chip index closed 4.68 points higher, or 0.1 percent up, on Wednesday at 5,845.92 points, consolidating around a four-month peak as a slide in a batch of stocks trading without their dividend entitlements offset gains in banking and mining stocks.

* Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday after a drop in Chinese consumer inflation left room for more policy easing to support growth, while Australia's improving labour market kept the country in better shape without stimulus for now.

* The euro got a slight lift against major counterparts and the Australian dollar tested a 4-1/2 month peak on Thursday after the Chinese inflation data.

* The Standard & Poor's 500 just barely extended a streak of gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in another thinly traded session.

* On the macroeconomic front, British trade balance data is due to be published, while in the United States jobless claims data is due out.

UK CORPORATE NEWS:

STANDARD CHARTERED : Financial Times reports that the British bank has sought advice about whether it can pursue a legal action against the U.S. regulator, following a threat from a U.S body to remove its licence due to dealings with Iran.

HSBC : South Korea's financial regulator said on Thursday it plans to conduct spot checks on the local operations of Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings after money laundering allegations against the lenders in other countries.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AVIVA H1 results

RANDGOLD RESOURCES Q2 results

AMEC H1 figures due out

BUMI Q2 results

PSION H1 results

TUI TRAVEL Q3 results due out

ENTERPRISE INNS TRADING update

GRAINGER TRADING update

HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS H1 results due out

KERRY GROUP H1 results

THE LOCAL SHOPPING REIT TRADING update

MAJESTIC WINE AGM

PETARDS GROUP EGM

TOWN CENTRE SECURITIES Due to hold shareholder meeting

