* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with miners expected to rally after data showing a drop in consumer inflation from top metals consumer China fuelled expectation of further policy easing to boost growth. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 4.68 points higher, or 0.1 percent up, on Wednesday at 5,845.92 points, consolidating around a four-month peak as a slide in a batch of stocks trading without their dividend entitlements offset gains in banking and mining stocks.

* Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday, and commodity prices pushed higher after a drop in Chinese consumer inflation left room for more policy easing to support growth.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The Financial Times reports that the British bank has sought advice about whether it can pursue a legal action against the U.S. regulator, following a threat from a U.S body to remove its licence due to dealings with Iran.

* HSBC - South Korea's financial regulator said on Thursday it plans to conduct spot checks on the local operations of Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings after money laundering allegations against the lenders in other countries.

* AVIVA - Restructuring costs caused a drop in first-half profits for the British insurer.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES - The gold mining company reported higher quarterly production despite a crisis in Mali.

* BELLZONE, GLENCORE - Iron ore miner Bellzone has struck an offtake deal with commodities trader Glencore.

* AMEC - The company posted a 25 percent rise in core earnings and a 15 percent hike to its dividend.

* ENTERPRISE INNS - The pubs company said the poor weather during the British summer had impacted trade.

* FRENCH CONNECTION - The retailer said it saw lower half-year results.

* HMV - The retail group forecast a return to profit next year.

* KIER - A consortium in which Kier is involved has been chosen as the preferred bidder on a 500 million pound Scotland hub.

* LOCAL SHOPPING REIT - The property group reported that the market was still challenging.

* PSION - The company said that Motorola's offer to buy Psion was expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2012, and posted flat H1 revenues.

* SAVILLS The property group posted a 4 percent fall in H1 pre-tax profits.

* TUI TRAVEL - The travel group posted a 16 percent drop in operating profit.

* On the macroeconomic front, trade data is due from both Britain and the United States on Thursday, while U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers will also be released.

