* The UK blue chip index closed up 17.91 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,852.42 on Friday, virtually flat on the week.

* Copper fell on Monday after last week's optimism over the euro zone eased, leading investors to take a pause in buying riskier assets as they gauge the euro zone's impact on global economic growth and metals demand.

* Brent crude futures inched up to more than $114 a barrel after the United States ran into opposition to its plan for a release of strategic petroleum reserves, while hopes for a revival in North Sea crude output also limited gains.

* BARCLAYS - Company culture at Barclays was "deeply flawed" and the Bank of England's hand in ditching its chief executive Bob Diamond was hard to justify, a UK parliamentary report into the "disgraceful" rigging of Libor interest rates said on Saturday.

* GLENCORE - The commodities trader, weeks from a key shareholder vote on its bid for miner Xstrata, is set to stick to its $30 billion offer next week when it reports first-half profits dented by falling prices - dashing hopes of an improved offer for now.

* G4S - The security firm is set to pull out of Pakistan amid an increasingly hostile environment for foreign security companies, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* LONMIN - Striking workers at the world's No. 3 platinum producer South African mine, where 44 people have been killed in a week of violence, face possible dismissal if they do not return to work on Monday, a company spokeswoman said.

* BOVIS HOMES GROUP - The homebuilder said its profit before tax doubled to 16 million pounds in the first half of the year, compared to the same period one year earlier.

* AMLIN - The insurance firm reported a first-half pretax profit of 184.5 million firms, compared to a 192.3 million loss one year earlier, and said it expected the remainder of 2012 to confirm a return to attractive levels of profitability.

* UK House Prices fell 2.4 percent month on month in August, Rightmove data showed.

* Britons reported the smallest deterioration in their finances in 20 months in August, as their debt levels stopped rising and fears of being laid off eased, suggesting that consumers could yet be in the mood to help pull the economy out of recession, according to a Markitt survey.

