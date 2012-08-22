* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 42-47 points, or 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking weakness on Wall Street and in Asia and reversing the previous session's rally as technical factors hold sway in the absence of much else for direction. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 33.15 points, or 0.6 percent on Tuesday at 5,857.52 in light summer holiday volumes, led by firmer miners and banking stocks as investors speculated as to how euro zone policy makers would tackle the region's debt crisis.

* BHP BILLITON - The global miner posted a 35 percent fall in second-half profit on Wednesday, battered by weaker commodity prices and industrial action, and said it was taking its Olympic Dam copper expansion plan back to the drawing board.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The U.S. Federal Reserve and Department of Justice are investigating RBS for possible violations of sanctions with Iran, the Financial Times reported.

* BT, ITV - The British telecoms company is in talks with broadcaster ITV to screen English Premier League football matches live on terrestrial TV, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

* STAGECOACH - The British transport group said it had traded well in its first-quarter due to a strong performance from its British rail and U.S. bus businesses, and also said its chief executive Brian Souter would stand down and become the company's chairman in May 2013, with Martin Griffiths, the company's finance director, to take over as chief executive.

* CARILLION - The British support services firm posted a small rise in first-half profit on Wednesday despite a 12 percent fall in revenues caused by project delays in the Middle East and a rescaling of its UK construction business.

* TT ELECTRONICS - The firm has moderated its expectations for overall sales and profit for 2012 and says market confidence is deteriorating, as it posts a drop in headline first-half pretax profit to 12.5 million pounds, down from 20.8 million pounds a year earlier..

* SPIRAX SARCO - The engineer reported a fall in first-half adjusted pretax profit to 59.3 million pounds, down from 63 million pounds year ago, on sales of 313.5 million pounds versus 307.7 million pounds a year earlier, but says the second-half has started well with stronger organic sales growth of 10 percent in July and it is implementing cost reduction actions that will yield annual cost savings of 5 million pounds. #

* HOCHSCHILD MINING - The miner posted first-half adjusted EBITDA of $168.4 million, down from $297.1 million a year earlier, highlighting a strong position with a cash balance of $543.6 million despite temporary inventory build-up in Argentina, and said its unit cost performance is in line with full-year expectations.

* SOCO INTERNATIONAL - The explorer reported first-half operating profit of $203.3 million, with its working interest production averaging 12,197 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) net in the period, and said it is maintaining its existing guidance target for gross production of about 55,000 boepd for the remainder of year.

* VITEC GROUP - The broadcast services firm reported a 15.1 percent rise in first-half profit before tax to 17.5 million pounds, on revenue up 2.7 percent to 176.5 million pounds, and said expectations for the full-year remain unchanged.

* DERWENT LONDON - The real estate developer reported a 4.1 percent rise in first-half net asset value to 1,770 pence a share, with rental values up 2.8 percent, the fifth successive half year of growth. [ID: nWLA2155]

* No important British economic data will be released on Wednesday, so investors will look for direction to U.S. July existing home sales, due at 1400 GMT, and the release of minutes from the last Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, although the latter is not due until after the London close at 1800 GMT.

* Ex-dividend factors will clip 2.01 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with InterContinental Hotels, CRH, Prudential ,. ENRC, Carnival Corp., and Standard Life all trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payouts.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BHP BILLITON posts full-year results.

STAGECOACH GROUP issues a trading update.

SOCO INTL unveils first-half results.

SPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING delivers first-half results.

TT ELECTRONICS reports first-half results.

HOCHSCHILD MINING posts first-half results.

KENMARE RESOURCES reveals first-half results.

LONDON CAPITAL GROUP unveils first-half results.

CARILLION reports first-half results.

DERWENT LONDON unveils first-half results.

CLARKSON reveals first-half results.

MELROSE RESOURCES posts first-half results.

OFFICE2OFFICE delivers first-half results.

PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES reports first-half results.

VITEC GROUP unveils first-half results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Pravin Char)