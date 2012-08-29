* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6-12 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as the twin factors of concern over global growth and hopes for central bank stimulus action to relieve those worries continue to occupy investors minds. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.89 points or 0.02 percent at 5,775.71 on Tuesday , having ending unchanged in the previous sessionm o Friday, stuck within a tight 30-point trading range from a session low of 5,749 to a high of 5,779.

* Copper steadied on Wednesday after briefly breaching support levels in the prior session as investors stuck to safe range-trading ahead of Friday's meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

* Brent crude futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Wednesday on expectations Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, would spare U.S. Gulf Coast oil production facilities from significant damage.

* GLENCORE, XSTRATA - A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has opposed the terms of commodities trader Glencore's proposed $30 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, without citing sources. Norway joins Qatar whose own sovereign wealth fund investment arm demanded improved terms and threatened to vote against the deal.

* BHP BILLITON - The global miner said late on Tuesday that Norges Bank has bought a 3 pct stake in the company.

* BP - The British oil company is looking to sell an inaugural Australian dollar bond issue in a rare "kangaroo" offer, bringing a fresh industrial face to a market crowded with financial and sovereign borrowers.

* PETROFAC - The British firm said after the close on Tuesday that it is the selected bidder for the integrated production service contract to develop the Arenque contract area, offshore Mexico.

* British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg called on Wednesday for an emergency tax on Britain's wealthiest people while the country fights an "economic war".

* No important British economic pointers will be released on Wednesday so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. data, including the first revision to U.S. second-quarter GDP numbers, due at 1230 GMT, July pending home sales at 1400 GMT, and the latest Fed Beige book, published after the London close at 1800 GMT.

* Ex-dividend factors will knock 1.75 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Glencore, Xstrata, Croda International , and Legal & General all trading withour entitlement to their latest dividend payment.

