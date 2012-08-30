* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 to 21 points lower, or 0.4 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed ended down 32.18 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,743.53 on Wednesday in volume at just 66 percent of the 90-day daily average.

* Of interest to the heavyweight mining sector, London copper fell for a fourth session on Thursday on doubts that top consumer China would launch any significant economic stimulus measures soon, while nervousness ahead of a meeting of central bankers in the United States also curbed risk appetite .

* Shares in Australian drilling contractor Boart Longyear lost a third of their value on Thursday after the firm slashed its full year forecasts, blaming a slowdown in global mining activity and reinforcing concerns about a cooling of a boom in the sector.

* Brent crude fell towards $112 a barrel after oil facilities in the Gulf of Mexico were largely spared storm damage, but maintenance at North Sea fields and a possible strike in Norway's oil sector curbed losses.

* The Bank of England releases consumer credit and mortgage data for July at 0830 GMT. Consumer credit is expected to have fallen to 500 million pounds last month from 600 million pounds in June.

* WPP : The world's largest advertising group nudged down its full-year outlook on Thursday after customers demanded better value for money from the company in the second quarter of the year.

* ADMIRAL : The insurer reported a profit before tax of 171.8 million pounds for the first half of 2012, 7 percent ahead of 1H 2011.

* BARCLAYS : The British bank said on Thursday it has appointed its retail and business banking head Antony Jenkins as its new chief executive, after former boss Bob Diamond resigned in July following a rate rigging scandal. It also confirmed Britain's fraud prosecutors have launched a criminal probe into payments between Barclays and Qatar Holding, adding to an ongoing regulatory investigation into dealings between the two parties.

* EVRAZ : Russia's largest steelmaker reported on Thursday a first half net loss of $50 million compared to a net profit of $263 million a year ago on the back of lower steel prices and sales, missing analyst forecasts.

* YULE CATTO : Shares in the chemical group rose 7 pence to 165 pence on Wednesday, with the Daily Express and the Daily Mail attributing the rise to revived talk of a possible bid from U.S. chemical giant Dow Chemical. The Daily Express also cited Germany's BASF as a possible suitor, with a potential take-out price of 300 pence a share.

* SALAMANDER ENERGY: The energy group's first-half pretax profit fell to $15.9 millions.

* CAPE : The company said it is on track to meet recently revised expectations for the year as it reported an adjusted pretax profit 12 million pounds versus 34 million pounds last year.

* HAYS : The company posted a full-year profit rise thanks to strong international net fee growth of 16 percent.

* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134