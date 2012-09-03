* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent, or 7.97 points, at 5,711.48 on Friday, registering its fourth consecutive day of losses as uncertainty over the economy and any new monetary stimulus measures resulted in a late sell-off after the market had spent much of the day in positive territory.

* London copper edged higher on Monday on hopes that central banks around the world will step in to fuel economic growth after concerns about the U.S. jobs sector and gloomy China factory data.

* China's vast manufacturing sector has been badly hit by slowing new orders, two complementary surveys showed, a sign that the pace of growth in the world's second-largest economy will weaken well into the third quarter.

* Britain's manufacturers faced their toughest trading conditions since early 2010 over the past three months, a survey by business lobby EEF showed on Monday, but they still plan to make new investments and hire more staff in the coming year.

* The market is set for a raft of PMI data on Monday with UK manufacturing PMI due out at 0828 GMT, which is expected to have improved to 46.1 in August from 45.4 in June, although it remains in contraction territory.

* The OECD supports the European Central Bank's plans for a new round of sovereign bond buying to ease the pressure on those countries under fire in the debt crisis, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria was quoted as saying by a German daily.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SWEETT GROUP unveils full-year results.

BIOME TECHNOLOGIES reports first-half results.

CITY OF LONDON INV GROUP posts full-year results.

CUPID releases first-half results.

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL reports first-half results.

CRESTON hosts its AGM.

ECOFIN WATER & POWER OPPORTUNITIES has its AGM.

GALILEO RESOURCES holds its AGM.

